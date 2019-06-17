China Jo-Jo Drugstores Hosts Reception of the Prime Minister of PRC

Mr. Li Keqiang visited one of the Company's retail pharmaceutical stores and inquired in detail about the current public health issues such as drug prices and drug supply security. He fully affirmed the role of retail pharmacies in the construction of "Healthy China 2030" and deepening medical reform to best position retail pharmacies to serve the general population, both insured and uninsured.

Mr. Lei Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc., commented, "It's our great honor to host a reception for Prime Minister Li Keqiang. Under his care and the government's guidance, we will spare no effort in contributing to the construction of - 'Healthy China 2030' - The 'Healthy China 2030' initiative promotes the development of a healthy China to improve the health of its people. We are always working hard to take on more social responsibilities, fully utilizing the advantages of retail pharmacies and providing quality medical services to make our people healthier."

Mr. Lei Liu continued, "We will continue to improve our operations and business model while keeping in mind the long-term policy goals of the provincial government, the PRC government, and our loyal customers."

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), is a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in China. Jo-Jo Drugstores currently operates retail drugstores and an online pharmacy. It is also a wholesale distributor of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies and it cultivates herbs used for traditional Chinese medicine. For more information about the Company, please visit http://jiuzhou360.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

