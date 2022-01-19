China Jo-Jo Drugstores Receives Government Quality Award

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced that the Company has received the Government Quality Award, the highest quality-recognition honor established by the Gongshu District government of Hangzhou City.

The Gongshu District government reviews companies through several strict procedures, including document review, on-site review, customer satisfaction survey and reply, to select and award companies with the Government Quality Award. The Award fully represents the recognition from customers and the community to the Company's achievements in implementing excellent performance management, achieving significant quality management innovation, and taking social responsibility. The Company is one of the four remarkable companies that the Gongshu District government selected for the Government Quality Award.

In recent years, Jo-Jo Drugstores has always adhered to its business policy of "Customer First and Quality First". The Company continuously strengthens its overall quality management, establishes a quality strategy committee and an independent quality supervision system, and forms an excellent corporate culture that focuses on quality improvement. Establishing the standard is always highly important, and the Company has compiled more than 100 standard-related documents to promote its quality and efficiency.

Jo-Jo Drugstores keeps pushing forward the transformation from product competition and price competition to quality competition and brand competition, constantly accumulating momentum for its high-quality development, continuously improving its quality management level, and comprehensively strengthening its market competitiveness. As a result, the Company has been selected as one of the first batches of four-star livelihood pharmaceutical service stations in Hangzhou in 2021.

Mr. Lei Liu, Chairman and CEO of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, "We are very honored to be selected to the Government Quality Award, which is another recognition of our efforts in quality management and social responsibility. Our mission is to contribute in our communities as a company with best social responsibility. We are always deeply passionate about providing our customers with best products and services and supporting the community during COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to optimize and improve our management system to deliver high-quality services and benefit the community. We believe that we are in a good position to become an industry benchmark and contribute to the promotion of public health wellness as outlined in the Healthy China 2030 project."

