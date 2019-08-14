China Jo-Jo Drugstores Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: CJJD) ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and a healthcare provider in China, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2020.

Mr. Lei Liu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, "We are pleased to announce our financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Our sales grew 11.0%, with sales growth in our retail drugstores, online pharmacy, and wholesale segments. We will continue adapting to the changing retail drugstore environment and making progress towards our long-term strategic goals. We remain confident of our ability to realize the potential of our business model as we endeavor to provide the best experience to our customers."

First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights





For the Three Months Ended June 30, ($ millions, except per share data)

2019

2018

% Change Revenue

25.28

22.77

11.0% Retail drugstores

16.74

15.97

4.8% Online pharmacy

2.44

2.02

20.9% Wholesale

6.10

4.78

27.6% Gross profit

6.06

5.62

7.9% Gross margin

24.0%

24.7%

-0.7 pp* Loss from operations

(2.76)

(0.56)

-388.5% Net loss

(2.38)

(0.70)

-241.4% Loss per share

(0.07)

(0.02)

-250.0%

*Notes: pp represents percentage points

Revenue increased by 11.0% to $25.28 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $22.77 million for the same period of last year.

for the three months ended from for the same period of last year. Gross profit increased by 7.9% to $6.06 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $5.62 million for the same period of last year.

for the three months ended from for the same period of last year. Gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 24.0% from 24.7% for the same period of last year.

Net loss was $2.38 million , or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 , compared to $0.70 million , or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.

First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased by $2.51 million, or 11.0%, to $25.28 million from $22.77 million for the same period of last year. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the growth in retail drugstores business, online pharmacy and wholesale business.



For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 ($ millions) Revenue

Cost of Goods

Gross Margin

Revenue

Cost of Goods

Gross Margin Retail drugstores 16.74

11.68

30.2%

15.97

11.17

30.1% Online pharmacy 2.44

2.10

14.2%

2.02

1.74

13.9% Wholesale 6.10

5.44

10.9%

4.78

4.25

11.1% Total 25.28

19.22

24.0%

22.77

17.16

24.7%

Revenue from the retail drugstores business increased by $0.77 million, or 4.8%, to $16.74 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $15.97 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to consumer-facing benefits such as emphasis on onsite medical care, chronic disease management services, incremental Direct-to-Patient ("DTP") business caused by continuous hospital medical reform, and maturing of stores opened a year ago.

Revenue from the online pharmacy business increased by $0.42 million, or 20.9%, to $2.44 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $2.02 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily caused by an increase in sales via e-commerce platforms such as Tmall, offset slightly by the decline in sales via the Company's official site. Popular products at reasonable prices are key to success in online business. In order to promote the Company's sales, the Company focused on the selection of medical equipment suitable to local customers. For example, sales of blood glucose meters and contact lens contributed significantly to our revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period a year ago.

Revenue from the wholesale business increased by $1.32 million, or 27.6%, to $6.10 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $4.78 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily a result of the Company's ability to resell certain products, which the Company sold in large quantity at its retail stores, to other vendors at competitive prices.

Gross profit and gross margin

Total cost of goods sold increased by $2.06 million, or 12.0%, to $19.22 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $17.16 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit increased by $0.44 million, or 7.9%, to $6.06 million for three months ended June 30, 2019 from $5.62 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 24.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from 24.7% for the same period of last year.

Gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale were 30.2%, 14.2%, and 10.9%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. For the same period of last year, the gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale of were 30.1%, 13.9%, and 11.1%, respectively.

Loss from operations

Selling and marketing expenses increased by $1.34 million, or 29.0%, to $5.97 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $4.63 million for the same period of last year. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was primarily due to the increase in labor and rent related to the Company's store expansions and rising local living costs.

General and administrative expenses increased by $1.30 million, or 83.4%, to $2.85 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $1.55 million for the same period of last year. The Company's retail business incurred additional administrative expenses related to its store expansion. Additionally, Zhejiang Jiuzhou Linjia Medical Investment and Management Co. Ltd, the entity we have 51% that operates two new clinics in Hangzhou, incurred additional administrative labor costs. The bad debt expenses related to the Company's accounts receivable increased by approximately $0.5 million due to certain aged accounts.

Loss from operations was $2.76 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $0.56 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was negative 10.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to negative 2.5% for the same period of last year.

Net loss

Net loss was $2.38 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net loss of $0.70 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash of $8.34 million, compared to $9.32 million as of March 31, 2019. Net cash used in operating activities was $8.16 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $2.58 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.95 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $0.26 million for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $8.02 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $5.21 million for the same period of last year.

CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)



































June 30,



March 31,



2019



2019

ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS















Cash $ 8,341,167



$ 9,322,463



Restricted cash

14,808,986





15,422,739



Financial assets available for sale

162,273





180,928



Notes receivable

92,480





177,278



Trade accounts receivable

8,590,075





8,692,514



Inventories

10,806,698





13,955,202



Other receivables, net

4,253,802





4,438,230



Advances to suppliers

1,544,132





1,950,252



Other current assets

1,557,156





2,063,375





Total current assets

50,156,769





56,202,981

















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net

8,620,758





8,727,358

















OTHER ASSETS















Long-term investment

16,318





24,243



Farmland assets

742,974





825,259



Long term deposits

2,050,219





2,157,275



Other noncurrent assets

1,177,703





1,196,197



Operating lease right-of-use assets

13,564,115





-



Intangible assets, net

3,888,848





3,597,323





Total other assets

21,440,177





7,800,297





















Total assets $ 80,217,704



$ 72,730,636





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES















Accounts payable, trade

13,674,741





23,106,230



Notes payable

24,574,955





25,951,673



Other payables

3,267,074





3,197,221



Other payables - related parties

326,778





795,179



Customer deposits

870,100





771,942



Taxes payable

217,704





125,859



Accrued liabilities

990,032





1,264,182



Current portion of operating lease liabilities

4,738,632





-





Total current liabilities

48,660,016





55,212,286



















Long term operating lease liabilities

7,918,900





-



Purchase option and warrants liability

61,693





465,248



Financial liability

80,081





81,935





Total liabilities

56,720,690





55,759,469

















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock; $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 32,936,786 and 28,936,778 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019

32,937





28,937



Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019

-





-



Additional paid-in capital

54,209,301





44,905,664



Statutory reserves

1,309,109





1,309,109



Accumulated deficit

(32,722,416)





(30,587,468)



Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,103,726





2,508,964





Total stockholders' equity

24,932,657





18,165,206





Noncontrolling interests

(1,435,643)





(1,194,039)





Total equity

23,497,014





16,971,167





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 80,217,704



$ 72,730,636



CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)



For the three months ended June 30,

2019

2018 REVENUES, NET $ 25,280,784

$ 22,772,566











COST OF GOODS SOLD

19,219,346



17,155,763











GROSS PROFIT

6,061,438



5,616,803











SELLING EXPENSES

5,968,551



4,626,978 GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

2,851,612



1,554,528 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

8,820,163



6,181,506











LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(2,758,725)



(564,703)











INTEREST INCOME

47,873



47,172 OTHER (EXPENSE), NET

(62,485)



(114,941) CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF WARRANTS LIABILITY

403,555



(6,974)











LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(2,369,782)



(639,446)











PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

8,388



57,169











NET LOSS

(2,378,170)



(696,615)











ADD: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

243,219



50,763











NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC.

(2,134,951)



(645,852)











FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENTS

(405,238)



621,634











COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(2,783,408)



(74,981)











WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES:









Basic

32,453,269



28,936,778 Diluted

32,453,269



28,936,778











LOSS PER SHARES:









Basic $ (0.07)

$ (0.02) Diluted $ (0.07)

$ (0.02)

CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





















For the three months ended





June 30,





2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net loss

$ (2,378,170)

$ (696,615) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Bad debt direct write-off and provision

758,231



259,279

Depreciation and amortization

499,175



293,095

Stock based compensation

34,560



49,140

Change in fair value of purchase option derivative liability (403,555)



6,974

Accounts receivable, trade

(959,680)



1,077,419

Notes receivable

81,326



(114,944)

Inventories and biological assets

2,851,652



(458,803)

Other receivables

371,054



(401,204)

Advances to suppliers

242,652



(775,014)

Other current assets

(450,042)



554,048

Long term deposit

58,630



(5,415)

Other noncurrent assets

(8,631)



(97,341)

Accounts payable, trade

(8,968,168)



(2,369,206)

Other payables and accrued liabilities

(105,522)



357,335

Customer deposits

116,398



20,290

Taxes payable

95,326



(281,235)



















Net cash (used in) operating activities

(8,164,764)



(2,582,197)















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Disposal of financial assets available for sale

14,658



-

Acquisition of equipment

(210,356)



(32,753)

Increase in intangible assets

(433,111)



-

Investment in a joint venture

-



(109,142)

Additions to leasehold improvements

(542,734)



(116,002)



Net cash used in investing activities

(1,171,543)



(257,897)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from notes payable

15,372,260



10,376,504

Repayment of notes payable

(16,167,012)



(15,512,104)

Proceeds from equity financing

9,273,077



7,629

Repayment of other payables-related parties

(460,000)



(84,014)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

8,018,325



(5,211,985)















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH

(277,067)



(457,638)















DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (1,595,049)



(8,509,717)















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period

24,745,202



31,452,191















CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 23,150,153

$ 22,942,474















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:











Cash paid for income taxes $ 29,176

$ 27,832

