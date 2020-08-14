China Jo-Jo Drugstores Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Mr. Lei Liu, Chairman and CEO of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, "We're proud of our strong first-quarter performance, despite unprecedented volatility and uncertainty in the market and across the globe. Our revenue and gross profit recorded $31.05 million and $7.98 million for the first fiscal quarter of 2021, up 22.8% and 31.7% compared to same period of fiscal year 2020. Revenue year-over-year from retail drugstores, online pharmacy, and wholesale segments increased by 12.4%, 101.1% and 20.1% respectively. We are rolling out our transformation strategy of 'Medical Linkage & Technology Empowerment' with the goal of providing quality medical services to commercial insurance customers from state-owned enterprises. We focus on stabilizing the medical supply in the market and protecting people's safety, allowing us to increase brand awareness, maintain revenues and expand margins."

Revenue increased by 22.8% to $31.05 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $25.28 million for the same period of last year.

for the three months ended from for the same period of last year. Gross profit increased by 31.7% to $7.98 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $6.06 million for the same period of last year.

for the three months ended from for the same period of last year. Gross margin increased by 1.7 percentage points to 25.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from 24.0% for the same period of last year.

from 24.0% for the same period of last year. Net loss was $0.39 million , or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 , compared to net loss of $2.38 million , or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.

First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased by $5.77 million, or 22.8%, to $31.05 million from $25.28 million for the same period of last year. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the growth in retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale business.





Revenue from the retail drugstores business increased by $2.07 million, or 12.4%, to $18.81 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $16.74 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the consumer-facing benefits, such as emphasis on on-site medical care, chronic disease management services, incremental DTP (Direct-to-Patient) business caused by continuous hospital medical reform, and maturing of stores opened a year ago.

Revenue from the online pharmacy business increased by $2.47 million, or 101.1%, to $4.91 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $2.44 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily caused by an increase in sales of prescription drugs via e-commerce platforms such as Tmall. Prescription drugs used to be prohibited from sales online due to safety concern. However, because the nation has lifted the ban order, online prescription drug sales become popular. As a result, the sale of prescription drugs was $1.87 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to none in the three month ended June 30, 2019. Additionally, the Company maintained a membership care program targeted at chronic disease customers. The Company has closely interacted with its members via WeChat by providing healthcare knowledge and reminding its customers to refill medicine. By implementing a personalized customer care program, the Company was able to promote its sales.

Revenue from the wholesale business increased by $1.23 million, or 20.1%, to $7.33 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $6.10 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily a result of the Company's ability to resell certain products, which the Company sold in large quantities at its retail stores, to other vendors at competitive prices.

Gross profit and gross margin

Total cost of goods sold increased by $3.85 million, or 20.1%, to $23.07 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $19.22 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit increased by $1.92 million, or 31.7%, to $7.98 million for three months ended June 30, 2020 from $6.06 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin increased by 1.7 percentage points to 25.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, from 24.0% for the same period of last year.

Gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale were 34.1%, 13.9%, and 12.1%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the corresponding gross margins of 30.2%, 14.2%, and 10.9% for the same period of last year.

Loss from operations

Selling and marketing expenses increased by $0.30 million, or 5.1%, to $6.27 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $5.97 million for the same period of last year, primarily due to increase in fee charged by various platforms as a result of sale increase in our online pharmacy.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.73 million, or 25.7%, to $2.12 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $2.85 million for the same period of last year. In the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded bad debt allowance expense of $18,320 as compared to $758,231 in the same period of last year. Excluding such an effect, the general and administrative expenses increased by $8,465 period over period.

Loss from operations was $0.41 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to loss from operations of $2.76 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was (1.3)% and (10.9)% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Net loss

Net loss was $0.39 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net loss of $2.38 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash of $18.48 million, compared to $16.18 million as of March 31, 2020. Net cash used in operating activities was $5.48 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $8.16 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $1.60 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $1.17 million for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $9.47 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $8.02 million for the same period of last year.

CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



June 30,

March 31,

2020

2020 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,477,212

$ 16,176,318 Restricted cash

15,095,116



14,806,288 Financial assets available for sale

157,644



157,159 Notes receivable

28,290



57,005 Trade accounts receivable

8,984,595



9,770,656 Inventories

11,141,411



12,247,004 Other receivables, net

5,599,565



5,069,442 Advances to suppliers

2,237,720



1,174,800 Other current assets

1,835,927



1,528,540 Total current assets

63,557,480



60,987,212











PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net

7,095,690



7,633,740











OTHER ASSETS









Long-term investment

3,963,758



2,544,451 Farmland assets

752,257



742,347 Long term deposits

1,447,547



1,456,384 Other noncurrent assets

1,049,184



1,046,763 Operating lease right-of-use assets

19,351,247



21,711,376 Intangible assets, net

3,358,407



3,393,960 Total other assets

29,922,400



30,895,281











Total assets $ 100,575,570

$ 99,516,233











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES









Short-term bank loan

2,121,720



1,410,130 Accounts payable, trade

16,107,594



21,559,494 Notes payable

26,715,374



26,605,971 Other payables

2,176,992



2,522,330 Other payables - related parties

491,300



490,218 Customer deposits

795,903



708,140 Taxes payable

328,237



119,247 Accrued liabilities

672,469



753,612 Long-term loan payable-current portion

2,300,271



2,287,742 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

466,213



981,090 Total current liabilities

52,176,073



57,437,974











Long-term loan payable

3,551,507



4,115,958 Long-term operating lease liabilities

16,917,159



19,049,575 Employee Deposits

14,145



70,507 Purchase option and warrants liability

68,980



64,090 Total liabilities

72,727,864



80,738,104











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock; $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 37,961,790 and

32,936,786 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020

37,962



32,937 Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil issued and

outstanding as of June 30 and March 31, 2020

-



- Additional paid-in capital

63,568,876



54,209,301 Statutory reserves

1,309,109



1,309,109 Accumulated deficit

(36,632,346)



(36,400,837) Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,533,993



1,440,424 Total stockholders' equity

29,817,594



20,590,934 Noncontrolling interests

(1,969,888)



(1,812,805) Total equity

27,847,706



18,778,129 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 100,575,570

$ 99,516,233

CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)



For the three months ended

June 30,

2020

2019 REVENUES, NET $ 31,054,312

$ 25,280,784











COST OF GOODS SOLD

23,074,093



19,219,346











GROSS PROFIT

7,980,219



6,061,438











SELLING EXPENSES

6,272,407



5,968,551 GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

2,120,166



2,851,612 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

8,392,573



8,820,163











LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(412,354)



(2,758,725)











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):









INTEREST INCOME

163,588



47,873 INTEREST EXPENSE

(127,387)



- OTHER

50,021



(62,485) CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF PURCHASE OPTION AND WARRANTS

LIABILITY

(4,890)



403,555











LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(331,022)



(2,369,782)











PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

57,570



8,388











NET LOSS

(388,592)



(2,378,170)











LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

(157,083)



(243,219)











NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC.

(231,509)



(2,134,951)











OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS









FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENTS

93,569



(405,238)











COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(295,023)



(2,783,408)











WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES:









Basic

34,428,271



32,453,269 Diluted

34,428,271



32,453,269











LOSS PER SHARES:









Basic $ (0.01)

$ (0.07) Diluted $ (0.01)

$ (0.07)

CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



For the three months ended

June 30,

2020

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (388,592)

$ (2,378,170) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Bad debt direct write-off and provision

18,320



758,231 Depreciation and amortization

760,540



499,175 Stock based compensation

-



34,560 Change in fair value of purchase option derivative liability

4,890



(403,555) Accounts receivable, trade

444,672



(959,680) Notes receivable

28,824



81,326 Inventories and biological assets

1,140,697



2,851,652 Other receivables

(293,466)



371,054 Advances to suppliers

(952,166)



242,652 Other current assets

(583,285)



(450,042) Long term deposit

13,299



58,630 Other noncurrent assets

806



(8,631) Accounts payable, trade

(5,505,493)



(8,968,168) Other payables and accrued liabilities

(435,365)



(105,522) Customer deposits

85,379



116,398 Taxes payable

182,583



95,326











Net cash used in operating activities

(5,478,357)



(8,164,764)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Disposal of financial assets available for sale

-



14,658 Acquisition of equipment

(10,536)



(210,356) Increase in intangible assets

(19,474)



(433,111) Investment in a joint venture

(1,408,155)



- Additions to leasehold improvements

(159,272)



(542,734) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,597,437)



(1,171,543)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from short-term bank loan

705,585



- Repayment of third parties loan

(570,338)



- Proceeds from notes payable

14,392,242



15,372,260 Repayment of notes payable

(14,364,978)



(16,167,012) Decrease in Employee Deposits

(56,447)



- Exercise of warrants

77,500



- Proceeds from equity financing

9,287,100



9,273,077 Repayment of other payables-related parties

-



(460,000) Net cash provided by financing activities

9,470,664



8,018,325











EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH

194,852



(277,067)











INCREASE(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

2,589,722



(1,595,049)











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period

30,982,606



24,745,202











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 33,572,328

$ 23,150,153











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:









Cash paid for interest

127,387



- Cash paid for income taxes $ -

$ 29,176

