China Jo-Jo Drugstores Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

Mr. Lei Liu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc., commented, "Fiscal year 2018 has been an important transition year for China Jo-Jo Drugstores with revenues increased by 17.9% year-over-year to $96.11 million. We expanded our retail business, opening 55 new retail drugstores in key locations, and continued to improve services in our existing stores. While our e-commerce business continued its transition following the suspension of OTC drug sales on e-commerce platforms in fiscal year 2017, in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2018, our online pharmacy results began to stabilize as we optimized our product range."

Mr. Liu continued, "We expect our efforts to focus on product selection and price negotiation with suppliers to increase our sales profit margin. Our e-commerce segment will continue its evolution following our initiatives to cooperate with commercial insurance companies, such as the People's Insurance Company of China, and other active strategies. We look forward to executing our business objectives and we believe that there is still plenty of room for us to continue to grow at a rapid rate in the foreseeable future."

Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Highlights





For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, ($ millions, except per share data)

2018

2017

Change Revenues

96.11

81.50

17.9% Retail drugstores

61.98

51.79

19.7% Online pharmacy

12.13

15.39

(21.2%) Wholesale

22.00

14.32

53.6% Gross profit

20.13

16.63

21.0% Gross margin

20.9%

20.4%

0.5 pp* Loss from operations

(18.02)

(6.10)

195.5% Net loss attributable to Jo-Jo Drugstores

(17.06)

(5.64)

202.3% Loss per share

(0.68)

(0.28)

141.4%

*Notes: pp represents percentage points

Revenues increased by 17.9% to $96.11 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $81.50 million for the last fiscal year, mainly due to the increase in retail drugstores and wholesale business, partially offset by the decrease in online pharmacy business.

for the fiscal year ended from for the last fiscal year, mainly due to the increase in retail drugstores and wholesale business, partially offset by the decrease in online pharmacy business. Gross profit increased by 21.0% to $20.13 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $16.63 million for the last fiscal year. Gross margin increased by 0.5 percentage points to 20.9% from 20.4% for the last fiscal year.

Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2018 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 increased by $14.61 million, or 17.9%, to $96.11 million from $81.50 million for the last fiscal year. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the increase in retail drugstores and wholesale business, partially offset by the decrease in online pharmacy business.





For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,



2018

2017 ($ millions)

Revenues

Cost of

Goods

Gross

Margin

Revenues

Cost of

Goods

Gross

Margin

Retail drugstores

61.98

45.92

25.9%

51.79

38.09

26.5%

Online pharmacy

12.13

10.86

10.5%

15.39

13.83

10.1%

Wholesale

22.00

19.21

12.7%

14.32

12.95

9.6%

Total

96.11

75.99

20.9%

81.50

15.39

20.4%



Revenue from the retail drugstores segment increased by $10.19 million, or 19.7%, to $61.98 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $51.79 million for the last fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to the increased number of stores, close monitoring of health products suitable to communities, brand-name health product sales campaign in cooperation with brand name suppliers, and value-added customer services such as chronic disease monitoring.

Revenue from the online pharmacy segment decreased by $3.26 million, or 21.2%, to $12.13 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $15.39 million for the last fiscal year. The decrease was mainly caused by a decline in our sales via e-commerce platforms. The decline in sales was due to the suspension of OTC drug sales on e-commerce platforms in the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 by the CFDA. The Company is adding more non-medical health products such as nutritional supplements into our sales menu to counteract the decline in sales of OTC drug category via e-commerce platforms.

Revenue from the wholesale segment increased by $7.68 million, or 53.6%, to $22.00 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $14.32 million for the last fiscal year. The increase was primarily a result of the Company's ability to resell certain products, which our retail stores made large orders on, to other vendors at competitive prices.

Gross profit and gross margin

Total cost of goods sold increased by $11.12 million, or 17.1%, to $75.99 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $64.87 million for the last fiscal year. Gross profit increased by $3.50 million, or 21.0%, to $20.13 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $16.63 million for the last fiscal year. Overall gross margin increased by 0.5 percentage points to 20.9% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, compared to 20.4% for the last fiscal year.

Gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale were 25.9%, 10.5%, and 12.7%, respectively, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. This compared to gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale of 26.5%, 10.1%, and 9.6%, respectively, for the last fiscal year.

Loss from operations

Sales and marketing expenses increased by $5.82 million, or 45.0%, to $18.74 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $12.92 million for the last fiscal year, primarily due to increase in labor and rent related to our store expansions and rising local living cost.

General and administrative expenses increased by $10.14 million, or 131.9%, to $17.82 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $7.68 million for the last fiscal year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the increased number of administrative staff and their compensation, as well as additional accounts receivable and advances to vendors allowance of $4.7 million in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 as compared to an increase of $0.7 million in allowance in the year ended March 31, 2017.

Impairment of long-lived assets was $1.58 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, compared to $2.12 million for the last fiscal year. Jiuxin Medicine started outsourcing its logistics service to Astro Boy Cloud Pan (Hangzhou) Storage and Logistics Co. Ltd, Jiuxin Medicine's warehouse lease has been terminated. As a result, approximately unamortized $1,583,186 warehouse improvement is recognized as expense in the year ended March 31, 2018. Such impairment was made after we estimated that the implied fair value of long-lived assets was lower than the carrying value.

Loss from operations increased by $11.92 million, or 195.5%, to $18.02 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $6.10 million for the last fiscal year. Operating margin was negative 18.8% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, compared to negative 7.5% for the last fiscal year.

Net loss

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 was $17.06 million, or $0.68 per basic and diluted share. This compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of $5.64 million, $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the last fiscal year.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash of $15.13 million, compared to $18.36 million as of March 31, 2017. Net cash used in operating activities was $2.07 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, compared to net cash provided by operating cash flow of $1.56 million for the last fiscal year. Net cash used in investing activities was $2.98 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, compared to $0.05 million for the last fiscal year. Net cash used in financing activities was $0.77 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $10.64 million for the last fiscal year.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), is a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in China. Jo-Jo Drugstores currently operates retail drugstores and an online pharmacy. It is also a wholesale distributor of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies and it cultivates and sells herbs used for traditional Chinese medicine. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.chinajojodrugstores.com/. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31,



March 31,





2018



2017

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash

$ 15,132,640



$ 18,364,424

Restricted cash



16,319,551





9,431,386

Financial assets available for sale



175,140





87,068

Notes receivable



279,082





253,394

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,561,314 and

$1,415,505, as of March 31, 2018 and 2017 respectively



8,322,393





8,561,596

Inventories



13,429,568





9,923,101

Other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $ 184,720 and $26,854,

as of March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively



3,098,079





2,269,193

Advances to suppliers, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,058,092 and

$1,502,255, as of March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively



3,447,452





5,504,141

Other current assets



2,116,237





1,566,155

Total current assets



62,320,142





55,960,458



















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net



2,843,640





4,263,157



















OTHER ASSETS















Long-term investment



40,890





46,152

Farmland assets



796,286





718,787

Long term deposits



2,501,968





2,294,848

Other noncurrent assets



1,253,352





1,177,005

Intangible assets, net



4,056,414





2,712,611

Total other assets



8,648,910





6,949,403



















Total assets

$ 73,812,692



$ 67,173,018



















LIABILITIES AND STOCK HOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Short-term loan payable

$ -



$ -

Accounts payable, trade



25,259,526





19,441,195

Notes payable



19,180,200





12,691,575

Other payables



4,272,523





2,916,283

Other payables - related parties



850,342





927,052

Customer deposits



4,040,867





2,675,030

Taxes payable



366,040





681,939

Accrued liabilities



841,993





679,350

Total current liabilities



54,811,491





40,012,424



















Purchase option and warrants liability



138,796





496,217

Total liabilities



54,950,287





40,508,641



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock; $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 28,936,778 and

25,214,678 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and March 31,

2017



28,937





25,215

Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil issued and

outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and March 31,2017



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



43,599,089





36,581,248

Statutory reserves



1,309,109





1,309,109

Accumulated deficit



(29,661,190)





(12,601,257)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



3,586,460





1,350,062

Total stockholders' equity



18,862,405





26,664,377



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 73,812,692



$ 67,173,018



CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





For the years ended

March 31,





2018



2017

REVENUES, NET

$ 96,112,706



$ 81,499,045



















COST OF GOODS SOLD



75,987,537





64,872,127



















GROSS PROFIT



20,125,169





16,626,918



















SELLING EXPENSES



18,739,492





12,923,192

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES



17,823,661





7,684,862

IMPAIRMENT OF LONG-LIVED ASSETS



1,583,186





2,117,042

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES



38,146,339





22,725,096



















LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(18,021,170)





(6,098,178)



















INTEREST INCOME



478,976





379,790

INTEREST EXPENSE



-





(1,349)

OTHER INCOME, NET



201,096





19,888

CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF PURCHASE OPTION AND WARRANTS

LIABILITY



357,421





140,032



















LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(16,983,677)





(5,559,817)



















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



76,256





84,387



















NET LOSS



(17,059,933)





(5,644,204)



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS















Foreign currency translation adjustments



2,236,398





(1,507,751)



















COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



(14,823,535)





(7,151,955)



















WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES:















Basic



25,241,748





20,396,217

Diluted



25,241,748





20,396,217



















LOSS PER SHARES:















Basic

$ (0.68)



$ (0.28)

Diluted

$ (0.68)



$ (0.28)



CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY



































Accumulated

















Common Stock









Retained Earnings



other



Non-











Number of









Paid-in



Statutory









comprehensive



controlling











shares



Amount



capital



reserves



Unrestricted



income/(loss)



interest



Total

BALANCE,

March 31,

2016.



17,735,504



$ 17,736





22,088,267





1,309,109





(6,957,053)





2,857,813





-



$ 19,315,872



































































Stock based

compensation



1,690,174





1,690





2,246,960





-





-





-





-





2,248,650

Net loss



-





-





-





-





(5,644,204)





-





-





(5,644,204)

Private direct

offering

financing



4,840,000





4,840





10,643,160





-





-





-





-





10,648,000

Issuance of

common

stocks in

exchange

of debts



949,000





949





1,602,821





-





-





















1,603,810



































































Foreign

currency

translation

loss



-





-





-





-





-





(1,507,751)













(1,507,751)

BALANCE,

March 31,

2017.



25,214,678



$ 25,215





36,581,248





1,309,109





(12,601,257)





1,350,062





-



$ 26,664,377

Stock based

compensation



3,722,100





3,722





7,017,841





-













-





-





7,021,563

Net loss



-





















-





(17,059,933)





-





-





(17,059,933)

Foreign

currency

translation

loss



-





-





-





-













2,236,398





-





2,236,398

BALANCE,

March 31,

2018.



28,936,778





28,937





43,599,089





1,309,109





(29,661,190)





3,586,460





-





18,862,405



CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the years ended

March 31,





2018



2017

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income

$ (17,059,933)



$ (5,644,204)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Bad debt direct write-off and provision



4,009,636





679,271

Depreciation and amortization



1,383,810





1,316,747

Impairment of prepayment of lease use right



-





1,246,788

Farmland assets impairment



-





761,403

Impairment of land and road improvement



-





108,851

Impairment of leasehold improvement



1,583,186





-

Stock based compensation



7,021,563





2,248,650

Change in fair value of purchase option derivative liability



(357,421)





(140,084)

Change in operating assets:















Accounts receivable, trade



(2,072,486)





(717,386)

Notes receivable



(1,005)





(244,713)

Inventories and biological assets



(2,411,209)





191,564

Other receivables



(489,334)





(773,359)

Advances to suppliers



1,121,006





(3,020,156)

Long term deposit



15,103





-

Other current assets



(377,391)





(148,983)

Other noncurrent assets



36,091





35,509

Change in operating liabilities:















Accounts payable, trade



3,726,625





3,936,178

Other payables and accrued liabilities



1,115,267





1,250,755

Customer deposits



1,048,939





237,891

Taxes payable



(362,513)





234,780

Net cash provided by operating activities



(2,070,066)





1,559,502



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Disposal of financial assets available for sale



-





445,968

Purchase of financial assets available for sale



(75,513)





(89,194)

Acquisition of equipment



(414,398)





(140,209)

Increase intangible assets



(1,140,102)





-

Termination of a joint venture



-





104,059

Investment in a joint venture



-





(96,180)

Additions to leasehold improvements



(1,347,489)





(270,990)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(2,977,502)





(46,546)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Repayment of short-term bank loan



-





(29,731)

Change in restricted cash



(5,664,224)





3,519,030

Proceeds from notes payable



27,461,423





24,577,096

Repayment of notes payable



(22,476,740)





(28,445,215)

Changes in other payables-related parties



-





375,659

Proceeds from sale of stock and warrants



-





10,648,000

Repayment of other payables-related parties



(91,395)





-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(770,936)





10,644,839



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH



2,586,720





(465,244)



















(DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH



(3,231,784)





11,692,551



















CASH, beginning of year



18,364,424





6,671,873



















CASH, end of year

$ 15,132,640



$ 18,364,424



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:















Cash paid for interest

$ -



$ 1,349

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 27,825



$ 57,247

Issuance of common stocks in exchange of debts

$ -



$ 1,603,810



