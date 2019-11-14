China Jo-Jo Drugstores Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and a provider of healthcare services in China, today announced its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Mr. Lei Liu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, "We are pleased to announce our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, with revenue increasing by 3.4% compared to the same period last year. We made great strides in boosting our business and optimizing our operation. As a result, our gross profit had a 15.5% increase and gross margin had a 2.4 percent points increase in the second quarter of 2019. We will continue executing our long-term growth strategy, improving our operations to deliver high quality services to our customers in a challenging and competitive environment."

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights





For the Three Months Ended September 30, ($ millions, except per share data)

2019

2018

% Change Revenue

28.35

27.41

3.4% Retail drugstores

18.00

18.14

-0.7% Online pharmacy

2.35

2.12

10.8% Wholesale

8.00

7.15

11.9% Gross profit

6.69

5.80

15.5% Gross margin

23.6%

21.2%

2.4 pp* Loss from operations

(1.62)

(1.64)

1.6% Net loss

(1.35)

(1.60)

16.0% Loss per share

(0.04)

(0.06)

33.3%

*Notes: pp represents percentage points

Revenue increased by 3.4% to $28.35 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from $27.41 million for the same period of last year.

for the three months ended from for the same period of last year. Gross profit increased by 15.5% to $6.69 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from $5.80 million for the same period of last year.

for the three months ended from for the same period of last year. Gross margin increased by 2.4 percentage points to 23.6% from 21.2% for the same period of last year.

Net loss was $1.35 million , or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 , compared to $1.60 million , or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.

Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased by $0.94 million, or 3.4%, to $28.35 million from $27.41 million for the same period of last year. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the growth in our wholesale business and online pharmacy.





For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018 ($ millions)

Revenue

Cost of

Goods

Gross

Margin

Revenue

Cost of

Goods

Gross

Margin Retail drugstores

18.00

12.47

30.7%

18.14

13.28

26.8% Online pharmacy

2.35

2.03

13.6%

2.12

1.91

10.1% Wholesale

8.00

7.16

10.6%

7.15

6.42

10.1% Total

28.35

21.66

23.6%

27.41

21.61

21.2%

Revenue from the retail drugstores business decreased slightly by $0.14 million, or 0.7%, to $18.00 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from $18.14 million for the same period of last year, due to the RMB's dramatic depreciation against the USD from the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Revenue from the online pharmacy business increased by $0.23 million, or 10.8%, to $2.35 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from $2.12 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in sales via e-commerce platforms such as Tmall, offset slightly by a decline in sales via the Company's official site. Popular products at reasonable prices are key to success in our online business. In order to promote the Company's sales, the Company focused on selecting medical equipment tailored to the demands of local customers.

Revenue from the wholesale business increased by $0.85 million, or 11.9%, to $8.00 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from $7.15 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily a result of the Company's ability to resell certain products, which the Company sold in large quantities at its retail stores, to other vendors at competitive prices.

Gross profit and gross margin

Total cost of goods sold increased slightly by $0.05 million, or 0.2%, to $21.66 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from $21.61 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit increased by $0.89 million, or 15.5%, to $6.69 million for three months ended September 30, 2019 from $5.80 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin increased by 2.4 percentage points to 23.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, from 21.2% for the same period of last year.

Gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale were 30.7%, 13.6%, and 10.6%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This compared to gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale of 26.8%, 10.1%, and 10.1%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Loss from operations

Selling and marketing expenses increased by $1.27 million, or 24.2%, to $6.49 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from $5.22 million for the same period of last year. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was primarily due to increases in labor costs related to the Company's store expansions and rising local cost of living.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.40 million, or 17.7%, to $1.82 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from $2.22 million for the same period of last year. In the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Company recorded additional bad debt allowance of $0.63 million. In comparison, the Company recorded additional bad debts allowance of $0.01 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Loss from operations was $1.62 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $1.64 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was negative 5.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to negative 6.0% for the same period of last year.

Net loss

Net loss was $1.35 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net loss of $1.60 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share for the same period of last year.

Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 Financial Highlights





For the Six Months Ended September 30, ($ millions, except per share data)

2019

2018

% Change Revenue

53.63

50.18

6.9% Retail drugstores

34.74

34.10

1.9% Online pharmacy

4.79

4.14

15.7% Wholesale

14.10

11.93

18.2% Gross profit

12.75

11.41

11.7% Gross margin

23.8%

22.7%

1.1 pp* Loss from operations

(4.38)

(2.21)

-98.3% Net loss

(3.73)

(2.30)

-62.0% Loss per share

(0.10)

(0.08)

-25.0%

*Notes: pp represents percentage points

Revenue increased by 6.9% to $53.63 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019 from $50.18 million for the same period of last year.

for the six months ended from for the same period of last year. Gross profit increased by 11.7% to $12.75 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019 from $11.41 million for the same period of last year.

for the six months ended from for the same period of last year. Gross margin increased by 1.1 percentage points to 23.8% from 22.7% for the same period of last year.

Net loss was $3.73 million , or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended September 30, 2019 , compared to $2.30 million , or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.

Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2019 increased by $3.45 million, or 6.9%, to $53.63 million from $50.18 million for the same period of last year. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the growth in wholesale business and online pharmacy.





For the Six Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018 ($ millions)

Revenue

Cost of

Goods

Gross

Margin

Revenue

Cost of

Goods

Gross

Margin Retail drugstores

34.74

24.15

30.5%

34.10

24.44

28.3% Online pharmacy

4.79

4.13

13.9%

4.14

3.65

11.9% Wholesale

14.10

12.60

10.7%

11.93

10.68

10.5% Total

53.63

40.88

23.8%

50.18

38.77

22.7%

Revenue from the retail drugstores business increased by $0.64 million, or 1.9%, to $34.74 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019 from $34.10 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to consumer-facing benefits such as emphasis on onsite medical care, chronic disease management services, incremental Direct-to-Patient ("DTP") business caused by continuous hospital medical reform, and maturing of stores opened a year ago.

Revenue from the online pharmacy business increased by $0.65 million, or 15.7%, to $4.79 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019 from $4.14 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in sales via e-commerce platforms such as Tmall, offset slightly by the decline in sales via the Company's official site.

Revenue from the wholesale business increased by $2.17 million, or 18.2%, to $14.10 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019 from $11.93 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily a result of the Company's ability to resell certain products, which the Company sold in large quantities at its retail stores, to other vendors at competitive prices.

Gross profit and gross margin

Total cost of goods sold increased by $2.11 million, or 5.4%, to $40.88 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019 from $38.77 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit increased by $1.34 million, or 11.7%, to $12.75 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019 from $11.41 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin increased by 1.1 percentage points to 23.8% for the six months ended September 30, 2019, from 22.7% for the same period of last year.

Gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale were 30.5%, 13.9%, and 10.7%, respectively, for the six months ended September 30, 2019. This compared to gross margins for retail drugstores, online pharmacy and wholesale of 28.3%, 11.9%, and 10.5%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Loss from operations

Selling and marketing expenses increased by $2.60 million, or 26.4%, to $12.45 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019 from $9.85 million for the same period of last year. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was primarily due to increases in labor costs related to the Company's store expansions and rising local cost of living.

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.91 million, or 24.0%, to $4.68 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019 from $3.77 million for the same period of last year. The bad debt expense related to the Company's accounts receivable decreased by approximately $0.1 million due to certain aged accounts. Additionally, in order to better reflect the attributes of expenses, certain clinic labor expenses, which were originally allocated to G&A expense are now allocated to selling expense in the six months ended September 20, 2019.

Loss from operations was $4.38 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $2.21 million for the same period of last year. Operating margin was negative 8.2% for the six months ended September 30, 2019, compared to negative 4.4% for the same period of last year.

Net loss

Net loss was $3.73 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net loss of $2.30 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash of $17.40 million, compared to $9.32 million as of March 31, 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.97 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $2.92 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $1.45 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $0.39 million for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $6.38 million for the six months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $2.19 million for the same period of last year.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), is a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and a provider of healthcare services in China. Jo-Jo Drugstores currently operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. It is also a wholesale distributor of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies. In addition, Jo-Jo Drugstores cultivates herbs used for traditional Chinese medicine. For more information about the Company, please visit http://jiuzhou360.com . The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

September 30,

March 31,

2019

2019 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS







Cash $ 17,395,116

$ 9,322,463

Restricted cash

11,890,053



15,422,739

Financial assets available for sale

156,128



180,928

Notes receivable

76,922



177,278

Trade accounts receivable

7,243,629



8,692,514

Inventories

12,177,952



13,955,202

Other receivables, net

4,861,492



4,438,230

Advances to suppliers

1,368,114



1,950,252

Other current assets

1,286,855



2,063,375



Total current assets

56,456,261



56,202,981











PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net

8,043,511



8,727,358











OTHER ASSETS











Long-term investment

11,760



24,243

Farmland assets

722,384



825,259

Long term deposits

1,367,267



2,157,275

Other noncurrent assets

1,111,490



1,196,197

Operating lease right-of-use assets

15,706,120



-

Intangible assets, net

3,731,008



3,597,323



Total other assets

22,650,029



7,800,297

















Total assets $ 87,149,801

$ 72,730,636











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES











Accounts payable, trade

23,606,067



23,106,230

Notes payable

21,383,423



25,951,673

Other payables

2,774,674



3,197,221

Other payables - related parties

315,034



795,179

Customer deposits

1,447,720



771,942

Taxes payable

278,908



125,859

Accrued liabilities

873,708



1,264,182

Long-term loan-current potion

233,480



-

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

2,267,705



-



Total current liabilities

53,180,719



55,212,286











Long-term loan

428,047



- Long term operating lease liabilities

11,785,742



-

Purchase option and warrants liability

54,828



465,248

Financial liability

77,048



81,935



Total liabilities

65,526,384



55,759,469











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common stock; $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 32,936,786 and 28,936,778 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019

32,937



28,937



Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; nil issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019

-



-

Additional paid-in capital

54,209,301



44,905,664

Statutory reserves

1,309,109



1,309,109

Accumulated deficit

(33,947,382)



(30,587,468)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,567,391



2,508,964



Total stockholders' equity

23,171,356



18,165,206



Noncontrolling interests

(1,547,939)



(1,194,039)



Total equity

21,623,417



16,971,167





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 87,149,801

$ 72,730,636

CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

September 30, September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















REVENUES, NET $ 28,353,779

$ 27,409,046

$ 53,634,563

$ 50,181,612























COST OF GOODS SOLD

21,660,415



21,611,945



40,879,761



38,767,708























GROSS PROFIT

6,693,364



5,797,101



12,754,802



11,413,904























SELLING EXPENSES

6,485,848



5,223,523



12,454,399



9,850,501 GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

1,823,935



2,215,484



4,675,547



3,770,012 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

8,309,783



7,439,007



17,129,946



13,620,513























LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(1,616,419)



(1,641,906)



(4,375,144)



(2,206,609)























INTEREST INCOME

340,514



26,060



388,387



73,232 OTHER INCOME(LOSS), NET

(72,225)



94,582



(134,710)



(20,359)























CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF DERIVATIVE LIABILITIES

6,865



(81,866)



410,420



(88,840)























LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(1,341,265)



(1,603,130)



(3,711,047)



(2,242,576)























PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

5,702



(415)



14,090



56,754























NET LOSS

(1,346,967)



(1,602,715)



(3,725,137)



(2,299,330)

























ADD: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

122,004



15,298



365,223



66,060

























NET (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC.

(1,224,963)



(1,587,417)



(3,359,914)



(2,233,270)























Foreign currency translation adjustments

(536,335)



(1,448,661)



(941,573)



(827,027)























COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (1,883,302)

$ (3,051,376)

$ (4,666,710)

$ (3,126,357)























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES:





















Basic

32,936,786



28,936,778



32,696,348



28,936,778 Diluted

32,936,786



28,936,778



32,696,348



28,936,778























EARNINGS PER SHARES:





















Basic $ (0.04)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.08) Diluted $ (0.04)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.08)

CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

For the six months ended

September 30,

2019

2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (3,725,137)

$ (2,299,330) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Bad debt direct write-off and provision

767,250



890,576

Depreciation and amortization

1,051,907



557,930

Stock based compensation

34,560



71,427

Change in fair value of purchase option derivative liability

(410,420)



88,840

Accounts receivable, trade

555,289



(833,992)

Notes receivable

92,655



32,528

Inventories and biological assets

975,170



(1,587,645)

Other receivables

(206,247)



(800,686)

Advances to suppliers

(106,790)



(611,849)

Other current assets

(1,031,185)



469,985

Long term deposit

682,504



18,851

Other noncurrent assets

13,791



(139,597)

Accounts payable, trade

1,938,015



(603,967)

Other payables and accrued liabilities

(568,457)



1,305,221

Customer deposits

744,912



773,748

Taxes payable

165,692



(253,496)



Net cash (used in) operating activities

973,509



(2,921,456)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Disposal of financial assets available for sale

14,457



88,897

Purchase of financial assets available for sale







(91,099)

Acquisition of equipment

(374,992)



(142,681)

Increase in intangible assets

(462,266)



-

Investment in a joint venture

-



-

Additions to leasehold improvements

(622,464)



(244,047)



Net cash used in investing activities

(1,445,265)



(388,930)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from third parties loan

682,692







Proceeds from notes payable

21,745,277



16,177,514

Repayment of notes payable

(24,862,363)



(18,290,325)

Proceeds from equity financing

9,273,077



7,667

Repayment of other payables-related parties

(458,002)



(84,543)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

6,380,681



(2,189,687)











EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH

(1,368,958)



(2,243,149)











DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

4,539,967



(7,743,222)











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period

24,745,202



31,452,191











CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 29,285,169

$ 23,708,969











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:











Cash paid for income taxes $ 28,777

$ 57,460

SOURCE China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.