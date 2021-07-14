China Jo-Jo Drugstores Selected as one of the First Batch of Four-star Livelihood Pharmaceutical Service Stations in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced that one of the Company's drugstores, Daguan store has been selected as one of the first batch of four-star livelihood pharmaceutical service stations in Hangzhou. Over 60 local government officers and practitioners attended a celebration ceremony the Company held on July 8, 2021, including Mr. Jianjun Fan, Director of Hangzhou Municipal Market Supervision Bureau, Mr. Jianxiang Lu, Deputy Director of Hangzhou Municipal Market Supervision Bureau, Mr. Jinzhou He, Head of Hangzhou Certification Inspection Department at Hangzhou Municipal Market Supervision Bureau, and Mr. Qiang Wang, Head of Hangzhou Drug Circulation Department at Hangzhou Municipal Market Supervision Bureau.

Livelihood pharmaceutical service stations are categorized into three tiers, namely three-star, four-star, and five-star stations. The three-tier categorization is designed to distinguish the size of specialized pharmaceutical service area, the number of pharmacists engaged in pharmaceutical services, the types of pharmaceutical services provided, and the average monthly number of customers served at those stations. The three-star station is the basic standard, which requires the service station to provide at least 10 types of pharmaceutical services. The four-star service station is required to provide at least 15 types of pharmaceutical services. The local government expects that 43 livelihood pharmaceutical service stations will be established in Hangzhou, the capital city of Zhejiang Province, and at least 300 stations will be established in Zhejiang Province this year. Currently, 29 livelihood pharmaceutical service stations have been established and 5 of them have been selected as the first batch of four-star livelihood pharmaceutical service stations, including one of the Company's drugstores.

Mr. Lei Liu, Chairman and CEO of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, "Becoming a four-star livelihood pharmaceutical service station is a recognition of our professionalism and comprehensive service capabilities from the government, but also means a greater social responsibility for us. We are committed to providing high-quality services for the public. Looking forward, we will accelerate the deployment of our service sites in various regions of Hangzhou, expand the scope of our services to more communities, work with communities to do more public welfare activities, and provide WeChat pharmacy consultation, online medicine ordering and delivery services to benefit people and make their lives more convenient."

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), is a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and a provider of healthcare services in China. Jo-Jo Drugstores currently operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. It is also a wholesale distributor of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies. For more information about the Company, please visit http://jiuzhou360.com . The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

