China Laboratory Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Markets 2021-2025: End User Perspective, Demographics, Instrument Usage, Suppliers, Lab Budget, Market Trends

China 2021: The Market for Laboratory Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation provides valuable market information and insights for ten technology segments of the analytical instrument industry specific to the Chinese market.

Each technology is presented as a snapshot of current and future demand, which is segmented by technique and sector. It also explores the current state of the competitive playing field for each technology, including a list of the top vendors and their market share positions in China.

Aside from market demand, this report also presents an end-user perspective segment, detailing the results of a survey of 71 respondents in China from academic and pharma/bio labs. The survey results provide various insights into budgets, spending behavior, government policies, and other macroeconomic factors in China that come into play and influence market trends.

The Chinese market has been the fastest developing region for analytical instruments for decades, and it is still growing strong, driven by significant foreign and domestic investment and supportive government policies for both basic research and commercial enterprise in science and technology.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic created a dramatic dynamic in China, since the country was the first region to be heavily affected by the virus. The government enforced strict lockdowns and travel restrictions to control the pandemic, which subsequently resulted in a drop in demand, decreased production levels, and supply chain disruptions, especially in the industrial sector.

However, the policies behind this stark market contraction in the first half of 2020 paid off as China successfully controlled the pandemic, yielding a rapid economic recovery and a swift rebound in demand.

The surge in COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with advanced research and vaccine development, significantly helped with the country's recovery, which translated into a sharp increase in demand for life science products in China.

This fast recovery also fostered further analytical instrument demand in other sectors. These ups and downs have been closely observed and analyzed to form market estimates and forecasts presented in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

About this Report

Executive Summary

Scope of Products

Methodology

End Market & Sector Segmentations

2. Technology Overview

Overview

Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Atomic Spectroscopy

Molecular Spectroscopy

Life Science Instrumentation

Surface Science

Materials Characterization

Lab Automation & Informatics

Sample Preparation Techniques

Lab Equipment

3. Background on China

Regional Background

Industry Background

4. Market Demand

Overall

Overall Demand by Technology, 2020-2025

Overall Sector Segmentation, 2020-2025

Overall Vendor Share, 2020

End User Perspective

Demographics

Instrument Usage

Suppliers

Lab Budget

Market Trends

