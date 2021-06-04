China Laboratory Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation Markets 2021-2025: End User Perspective, Demographics, Instrument Usage, Suppliers, Lab Budget, Market Trends
China 2021: The Market for Laboratory Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation provides valuable market information and insights for ten technology segments of the analytical instrument industry specific to the Chinese market.
Each technology is presented as a snapshot of current and future demand, which is segmented by technique and sector. It also explores the current state of the competitive playing field for each technology, including a list of the top vendors and their market share positions in China.
Aside from market demand, this report also presents an end-user perspective segment, detailing the results of a survey of 71 respondents in China from academic and pharma/bio labs. The survey results provide various insights into budgets, spending behavior, government policies, and other macroeconomic factors in China that come into play and influence market trends.
The Chinese market has been the fastest developing region for analytical instruments for decades, and it is still growing strong, driven by significant foreign and domestic investment and supportive government policies for both basic research and commercial enterprise in science and technology.
The recent COVID-19 pandemic created a dramatic dynamic in China, since the country was the first region to be heavily affected by the virus. The government enforced strict lockdowns and travel restrictions to control the pandemic, which subsequently resulted in a drop in demand, decreased production levels, and supply chain disruptions, especially in the industrial sector.
However, the policies behind this stark market contraction in the first half of 2020 paid off as China successfully controlled the pandemic, yielding a rapid economic recovery and a swift rebound in demand.
The surge in COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with advanced research and vaccine development, significantly helped with the country's recovery, which translated into a sharp increase in demand for life science products in China.
This fast recovery also fostered further analytical instrument demand in other sectors. These ups and downs have been closely observed and analyzed to form market estimates and forecasts presented in this report.
Some of the top vendors in the overall market are presented below, in alphabetical order.
- Agilent
- BD Biosciences
- Beckman Coulter
- Bio-Rad
- Bruker
- GE Healthcare/Cytiva
- Hitachi High Tech
- Illumina
- JEOL
- Merck/MilliporeSigma
- Mettler Toledo
- Olympus
- PerkinElmer
- QIAGEN
- Roche
- SCIEX
- Shimadzu
- Thermo Fisher
- Waters
- ZEISS
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- About this Report
- Executive Summary
- Scope of Products
- Methodology
- End Market & Sector Segmentations
2. Technology Overview
- Overview
- Chromatography
- Mass Spectrometry
- Atomic Spectroscopy
- Molecular Spectroscopy
- Life Science Instrumentation
- Surface Science
- Materials Characterization
- Lab Automation & Informatics
- Sample Preparation Techniques
- Lab Equipment
3. Background on China
- Regional Background
- Industry Background
4. Market Demand
- Overall
- Overall Demand by Technology, 2020-2025
- Overall Sector Segmentation, 2020-2025
- Overall Vendor Share, 2020
- End User Perspective
- Demographics
- Instrument Usage
- Suppliers
- Lab Budget
- Market Trends
