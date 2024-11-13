China-LAC relations ushering in another shining moment: Global Times editorial

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is traveling from November 13 to 21 to attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and pay a state visit to Peru, and attend the 19th G20 Summit and pay a state visit to Brazil, at the invitation of Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. It is entirely foreseeable that under the strategic guidance of heads-of-state diplomacy, relations between China and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) will usher in another highly anticipated moment, which will bring stability to the world.



This will be President Xi's sixth visit to LAC since 2013, and it also marks the 10th anniversary of his proposal of building a China-LAC community with a shared future. Over the past 10 years, China and LAC have used the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation as a practical platform, adhering to the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and working together for common development. From trade connectivity to cultural mutual learning, from shared interests to resonating values, the construction of the China-LAC community with a shared future continues to achieve new milestones, providing profound insights for international relations in today's world.



There are many similarities and complementarities between China and LAC, which lay a solid foundation for cooperation and political trust. For example, both China and LAC have nurtured ancient and colorful civilizations, and their economies are highly complementary. China is the largest developing country, and LAC is one of the continents with the highest concentration of developing countries. Both from the Global South, China and LAC share similar positions and broad common interests. Both sides understand the importance of seeking peace, development, and cooperation in the midst of a tumultuous international situation. Therefore, despite the vast distance, China and LAC have become close partners. Cooperation and development are always the key terms when discussing China-LAC relations, and their cooperation has set an example for South-South cooperation.



China is not pursuing geopolitics in LAC. The real stories behind the China-LAC community with a shared future are rooted in equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness and more benefits for the people, with tangible results that can be felt by ordinary people. For instance, Peruvian craftsman Oswaldo Mamani used to sell only a few hundred alpaca wool products a year. After these products found success at the China International Import Expo, hundreds of Peruvian craftsmen have become prosperous. As they say, China, all the way on the other side of the world, has completely changed their lives.



In addition, Chinese new energy vehicles have become a "green sight" in LAC. Electric cars and electric buses shuttle through the streets and alleys of many LAC cities, allowing people to enjoy more convenient transportation at a lower cost while providing strong support for local sustainable development. Many research reports from the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean argue that China's investments and markets play an undeniable role in driving economic growth in LAC.



In terms of attitudes toward China, political forces across LAC countries are increasingly unified. Notably, Chinese concepts such as building a community with a shared future for mankind and the three global initiatives have increasingly gained cross-party, cross-ideological support in LAC. In 2023 alone, China issued joint statements with several countries, including Brazil and Honduras, which expressed support for shared values of humanity, the three global initiatives, and jointly addressing challenges through high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. In May, the "six-point consensus" on a political resolution to the Ukraine crisis, jointly issued by China and Brazil, garnered support from over 100 countries. In this sense, the more stable China-LAC relations are, the stronger the foundation for global peace.



Why are LAC countries able to engage with China freely, without burdens or concerns? A key reason is that bilateral cooperation is based on respect, equality, and is free of any attached conditions, and it does not target, exclude, or harm the interests of any third parties. LAC countries have welcomed China's investments and advanced technologies, seeing them as opportunities for cooperation and development potential. This again underscores the "two-way efforts" between China and LAC. It is the shared aspiration of developing countries to gradually raise their voices in international affairs through development.



As a LAC proverb goes, a real friend is someone who is able to touch your heart from the other side of the world. China is a true friend to LAC countries, and the more interactions there are, the more LAC people can feel this. In the future, as the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China and LAC countries accelerates, the big ship of the China-LAC community with a shared future will carry more dreams and hopes, sailing toward an even brighter decade ahead.

SOURCE Global Times