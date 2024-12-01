China-Latin America forum in Peru explores shared path to modernization

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadiplomacy.org.cn on the 2024 Forum on Dialogue between the Civilizations of China and Latin America and the Caribbean:

The 2024 Forum on Dialogue between the Civilizations of China and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) was held on Nov. 6 in Lima, Peru, drawing more than 150 participants from China and Latin American nations, including government officials, scholars and business leaders.

The forum, focused on "Civilizational Heritage and Modern Development," sought to boost cultural exchanges and joint modernization efforts between China and the LAC region.

Gao Anming, editor-in-chief of China International Communications Group, noted that China and LAC countries, as members of the Global South, share similar development goals and philosophies.

He emphasized that both Chinese and Latin American civilizations, as treasures of the world, must balance tradition with innovation to thrive in the modern world.

Gao added that China and Latin America should actively share their experiences in this regard, ensuring cultural continuity while exploring unique paths to modernization, accelerating technological development, and jointly creating lasting civilizational achievements with global impact.

Karina Batthyány, executive secretary at the Latin American Council of Social Sciences (CLACSO), highlighted that China has steadfastly pursued its own path to modernization, lifting 800 million people out of poverty and emerging as a global economic powerhouse.

She noted that with nearly one fifth of the world's population and a quarter of its workforce, China has achieved steady growth over the past 40 years at a pace that has impressed regions like LAC.

Batthyány said China's modernization process offers valuable insights for LAC countries, showing that modernization should be people-centered and domestically driven, rather than externally imposed to benefit a privileged few.

María Fernanda Pampín, director of the Publication Department at CLACSO, said China's modernization path has created a new model for global development. She called it a historic milestone that offers fresh possibilities for nations worldwide.

Pampín emphasized that Chinese modernization's influence on global development theory and its broader implications for human society would likely grow more significant as time progresses.

Kang Zhen, vice president of Beijing Normal University, stressed that China and LAC countries have embraced new opportunities to jointly pursue modernization through cultural exchange and South-South cooperation.

The forum was jointly guided by China's State Council Information Office, Peru's Ministry of Culture and the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament.

China-Latin America forum in Peru explores shared path to modernization

