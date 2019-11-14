China Lending Corporation Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

BEIJING, URUMQI and HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Lending Corporation ("China Lending" or the "Company") (OTC Pink Sheets: CLDOF), a non-bank financial corporation servicing micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights

On November 19, 2018 , Feng Hui Ding Xin ( Beijing ) Financial Consulting Co., Limited ("Ding Xin") and a third-party company established Zhiyuan Factoring ( Guangzhou ) Co., Ltd. ("Zhiyuan"). On November 29, 2018 , Ningbo Ding Tai Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("Ding Tai") and Ding Xin acquired 98.04% and 1.96%, respectively of equity interest in Hangzhou Zeshi Investment Partners ("Zeshi"). As part of its restructuring plan, the Company intends to launch new supply chain financing services through Zhiyuan and Zheshi in the near future. Such future services include a business factoring program, financing product design, related corporate financing solutions, investments and asset management, etc. As of June 30, 2019 , Zhiyuan had loans receivable of approximately US$48.79 million due from three customers.

Ms. Jingping Li, co-founder and chief executive officer of China Lending, commented, "As we shift our resources towards growing more promising businesses including supply chain financing and insurance facilitation, we have also increased our intensity in collecting past-due loans. The Company will seek collection of outstanding loan receivables—even if they are significantly delinquent—and will work for shareholders to seek all repayments due. In addition, since we stopped distributing loans to customers at the end of 2018, our need for loan loss provision has decreased drastically as well. Armed with a stronger balance sheet, we are forging ahead with our business restructuring. Step by step, we are transforming our business into a diversified and nimble non-bank financial services company."

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Interest and Fee Income

Total interest and fee income, including interest and fees on direct lending loans, financial advisory fees, and interest on deposits with banks, increased by $2.58 million, or 5,018%, to $2.63 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from $0.05 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was attributable to interest income of $2.22 million generated from loans disbursed by Zhiyuan and financial advisory fees of $0.41 million generated by Zeshi.

Interest Expenses

The Company borrowed from banks, other financial institutions, and third parties to fund its direct lending business. The total interest expenses increased by $1.86 million, or 53%, to $5.38 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $3.52 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in interest expenses was mainly due to accrual of compound interest and penalties from overdue borrowings. As of June 30, 2019, the Company has overdue borrowings of $37.20 million.

Provision for Loan Losses

Provision for loan losses decreased by $22.44 million, or 47%, from $47.64 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 to $25.20 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was caused by more "doubtful" loans rolled to "loss" loans during the six months ended June 30, 2018 than that for the same period ended June 30, 2019.

Loan aging as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 was as follows:

The following table represents the aging of loans as of June 30, 2019, by type of loan:





1-89 Days

Past Due



90-179 Days

Past Due



180-365 Days Past Due



Over 1 year

Past Due



Total

Past Due



Current



Total

Loans

Business loans

$ -



$ -



$ 2,991,204



$ 40,051,358



$ 43,042,562



$ 50,023,300



$ 93,065,862

Personal loans



1,092,212





72,814





14,466,856





97,116,976





112,748,858





-





112,748,858





$ 1,092,212



$ 72,814



$ 17,458,060



$ 137,168,334



$ 155,791,420



$ 50,023,300



$ 205,814,720



The following table represents the aging of loans as of December 31, 2018, by type of loan:





1-89 Days

Past Due



90-179 Days Past Due



180-365 Days Past Due



Over 1 year Past Due



Total

Past Due



Current



Total

Loans

Business loans

$ 1,856,751



$ 1,129,755



$ 27,739,900



$ 12,248,816



$ 42,975,222



$ 65,938,700



$ 108,913,922

Personal loans



174,480





14,292,196





40,137,089





56,827,383





111,431,148





1,163,196





112,594,344





$ 2,031,231



$ 15,421,951



$ 67,876,989



$ 69,076,199



$ 154,406,370



$ 67,101,896



$ 221,508,266



Non-Interest Income (Expense), net

The Company has a non-interest income of $1.32 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to a non-interest expense of $1.05 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The change of $2.37 million was caused by a reversal of investment impairment of $3.35 million for the Company's investment in a cost method investee as a result of the adjudication by the court to transfer the investment to a debtor as a repayment of the borrowings from the debtor, netting off against a provision of impairment of $869,488 for long-aged other assets.

Loss Before Tax and Net Loss

As a result of the above, loss before tax was $26.62 million and $52.15 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Net loss was $26.78 million and $52.15 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

After deducting dividend payable for Series A convertible redeemable preferred stocks and non-controlling interests, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was $27.13 million and $52.15 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Loan Portfolio

As of June 30, 2019, the Company's loan portfolio encompasses a number of industries, including supply chain financing, commerce and service, construction and decoration, manufacturing, agriculture, real estate, energy and mining, communications, consumer credit, and others. The Company issued one loan with a total amount of $43.69 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.41 million, as compared to $1.31 million as of December 31, 2018. Net loans receivable due from third parties were $51.78 million as of June 30, 2019, as compared to $92.09 million as of December 31, 2018. Borrowings consisting of short-term bank loans, loans from a cost method investee, loans from third parties, and secured loans aggregated to $85.98 million as of June 30, 2019, as compared to $105.05 million as of December 31, 2018.

The Company's loans consisted of short-term bank loans, secured loans, and loans from a third party, all of which were overdue as of June 30, 2019. In March 2018, the Company received two subpoenas from the People's Supreme Court of Xinjiang. Zhengxin Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd. and Urumqi Changhe Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd. sued the Company and its guarantors for a default on the loan plus penalties. The Company has reached settlement agreements with Zhengxin Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd and Urumqi Changhe Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd. to transfer loan receivables to both debtors as repayments of the principals and penalties totaling RMB 61.71 million ($8.99 million) no later than October 30, 2020. As a result, Zhengxin Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd. and Urumqi Changhe Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd. withdrew the lawsuit cases from the court.

On January 16, 2018, the Company received a subpoena from People's Supreme Court of Xinjiang. China Great Wall Assets Management Co, Ltd. sued the Company and its guarantors for a default on the loan plus penalties, aggregating US$16.4 million (RMB 112.6 million). The case is in progress. The Company is actively negotiating with China Great Wall Assets Management Co, Ltd. about the debt restructuring, but has not reached an agreement.

Recent Updates

On July 15, 2019, the Company entered into a five-year strategic partnership agreement with Rui Xin Insurance Technology (Ningbo) Co., Ltd ("Rui Xin"), a financial technology company providing comprehensive insurance solutions. Through the partnership, both parties expect to jointly grow their businesses and help each other to expand their customer base by leveraging each other's unique and complementary strengths as well as resources in financial technology, the consumer finance market, and the insurance industry. Pursuant to the strategic partnership agreement, the Company would benefit from 80% of the net income generated in consumer finance market and 90% of the net income generated in the insurance industry.

The Company will work with Rui Xin to develop its own consumer financial platform. In collaboration with Rui Xin and its partners, the Company expects to provide value-added consumer financial services to insurance consumers of Rui Xin and its partners. Benefiting from the anticipated size of the business and the good credit record of insurance consumers, the Company will improve its asset quality and maintain sustainable business growth through the partnership. In addition, the Company and Rui Xin will also explore collaboration opportunities in areas such as insurance consumer acquisition, development of insurance products, expansion of insurance business, and customization of consumer financial solutions. Moreover, the Company will benefit from Rui Xin and its partners' advanced technological capabilities in big data and artificial intelligence to improve its risk management and enhance its customer experience.

On July 29, 2019, the Company entered into a five-year strategic partnership with Zhong Lian Jin An Insurance Brokers Co., Ltd. ("ZLJA"), a leading insurance brokerage company in China with over 90 branches across the nation. The partnership will enable both companies to further expand each other's customer base and to develop superior, customized consumer financing and insurance products by leveraging their industry expertise, service capabilities, and industry networks. China Lending will utilize its market resources to help ZLJA to effectively expand and manage its insurance customer base and sales channels. In return, ZLJA will leverage its existing customer base to identify potential sales leads for the Company's consumer financing services. Pursuant to the strategic partnership agreement, the Company would benefit from 60% of the net income generated from the insurance customer base and sales channels facilitated by the Company.

On August 12, 2019, the Company's subsidiary, China Fenghui Industrial Financial Holding Group Co., Ltd. has entered into a framework agreement (the "Agreement") with Zhejiang Zhongfeng Investment Management Co., Ltd. ("Zhongfeng"), pursuant to which Zhongfeng will either acquire 100% of equity interest in Urumqi Fenghui Direct Lending Co., Ltd. ("Feng Hui"), a variable interest entity of the Company primarily engaged in the microloan business, or obtain control over and become the primary beneficiary of Feng Hui through contractual arrangements for a cash consideration of no less than RMB15 million. Feng Hui primarily provides loan facilitation services to micro, small and medium sized enterprises in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

On July 11, 2019, the Company received a delisting determination letter from Nasdaq Listing Qualifications ("Nasdaq"), indicating that the Company's securities would be subject to delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market based on its non-compliance with the continued listing requirements, unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"). The Company has requested a hearing before the Panel on August 22, 2019, to appeal the delisting determination. The hearing request has stayed the delisting action of the Company's securities by Nasdaq pending the Panel's final decision. There can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company's request for continued listing.

On August 20, 2019, the Company received a notification letter from Nasdaq Listing Qualifications advising the Company that based upon the closing bid price for the Company's common shares for the past 30 consecutive business days, the Company no longer met the minimum $1.00 per share Nasdaq continued listing requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5555(a)(2). The notification also stated that the Company would be provided 180 calendar days, or until February 11, 2020, to regain compliance with the foregoing listing requirement. To do so, the bid price of the Company's common stock must close at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days prior to that date.

On September 6, 2019, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that the Panel denied the Company's recent appeal and determined to delist the Company's common shares from Nasdaq. The decision to delist the Company's common shares was reached as a result of the Company's inability to regain compliance with the continued listing requirement of a minimum of $2.5 million in stockholders' equity, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). Accordingly, the trading of the Company's common shares on Nasdaq ceased at the opening of business on September 6, 2019. Subsequently, Nasdaq will file a Form 25-NSE with the Securities and Exchange Commission to effect the removal of the Company's securities from listing and registration on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Subsequently, the Company's securities has been quoted on the OTCBB, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter ‎securities, following the Nasdaq delisting; the trading symbol for the Company's securities has changed to "CLDOF". Such quotation will continue so long as market makers demonstrate an interest in trading in the Company's common ‎shares; however, the Company can give no assurance that trading in its common shares will continue on ‎the Pink Sheets or any other securities exchange or quotation medium.‎ Further, trading of the Company's common shares on the Pink Sheets may be restricted depending on the jurisdiction in which potential purchasers or sellers of shares reside.

The Company will remain a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and continue to be subject to the public reporting requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About China Lending Corporation

Founded in 2009, China Lending is a non-bank financial corporation and provides comprehensive financial services to micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and individuals. China Lending has headquarters in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang Autonomous Region, and Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province. For more information, please visit: www.chinalending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that China Lending expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements and are identified with, but not limited to, words such as "may," "believe" and "expect." These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by China Lending in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed herein due to many factors such as, but not limited to, (1) the ability to remain quoted on the Pink Open Market of the OTC Markets Group; (2) the risk that our recent business combination disrupts the Company's current plans and operations; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of our recent business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, closing proceeds, competition and the ability of the business to grow and manage growth profitably; (4) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (7) the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and (8) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the proxy statement filed by the Company in connection with the business combination, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and other factors identified in the Company's prior and future filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances which arise after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

For investors and media inquiries please contact:

At the Company:

Katrina Wu

Email: wuxiaoqing@chinalending.com

Phone: +86-991-316-9617

Investor Relations:

Jack Wang

ICR Inc.

Email: ICR-TMT@icrinc.com

Phone: +1 646-224-6936

CHINA LENDING CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)



June 30,

2019



December 31,

2018















ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 405,701



$ 1,311,749

Loans receivable - third parties, net of provision for loan losses of $152,719,939 and $128,109,728 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



51,784,127





92,089,942

Loans receivable - related parties, net of provision for loan losses of $1,310,654 and $817,872 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



-





490,724

Interest and fee receivables, net of provision for interest and fee receivable losses of $76,455 and $nil, respectively



2,288,188





105,823

Property and equipment, net



22,368





28,546

Intangible asset, net



63,265





67,571

Other assets



840,831





1,574,175

Total Assets

$ 55,404,480



$ 95,668,530



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT















Liabilities















Short-term bank loans

$ 7,988,915



$ 7,983,640

Loans from a cost method investee



-





14,539,956

Loan from third parties



14,674,991





3,312,202

Secured loan payable



63,319,158





79,213,679

Dividends payable



480,000





480,000

Taxes payable



936,589





689,209

Warrant liabilities



583,823





550,800

Other liabilities



20,279,388





15,246,698

Total Liabilities



108,262,864





122,016,184



















Commitments and Contingencies















Convertible Redeemable Class A Preferred Shares















Preferred Shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 715,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



9,995,727





9,652,527



















Shareholders' Deficit















Ordinary Shares, no par value; unlimited shares authorized; 25,287,851 and 25,288,003 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



98,036,152





98,036,152

Statutory reserve



6,621,063





6,621,063

Accumulated deficits



(163,747,238)





(136,620,068)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(3,766,483)





(4,037,404)

Total Shareholders' Deficit



(62,856,506)





(36,000,257)



















Noncontrolling interests



2,395





76



















Total Deficit



(62,854,111)





(36,000,181)



















Total Liabilities and Deficit

$ 55,404,480



$ 95,668,530







CHINA LENDING CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2019



2018















Interest and fee income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 2,631,301



$ 51,151

Interest on deposits with banks



175





264

Total interest and fee income



2,631,476





51,415



















Interest expense















Interest expense on short-term bank loans



(606,646)





(825,284)

Interest expense and fees on secured loans



(3,400,192)





(1,275,128)

Interest expense on loans from third parties



(1,377,083)





-

Interest expense on loans from a cost investment investee



-





(1,422,219)

Total interest expenses



(5,383,921)





(3,522,631)



















Provisions for loan losses



(25,198,186)





(47,636,098)



















Net Interest Loss



(27,950,631)





(51,107,314)



















Non-interest income (expenses)















Salaries and employee surcharge



(324,344)





(246,605)

Business taxes and other taxes



-





27,678

Other operating expenses



(1,662,341)





(826,499)

Reversal of investment impairment



3,346,760





-

Fair value changes in warrant liabilities



(33,023)





-

Total non-interest income (expenses)



1,327,052





(1,045,426)



















Loss Before Tax



(26,623,579)





(52,152,740)

Income tax expense



(158,072)





-

Net Loss



(26,781,651)





(52,152,740)



















Dividend – Convertible Redeemable Class A preferred stock



(343,200)





-

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(2,319)





-

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

$ (27,127,170)



$ (52,152,740)



















Net Loss



(26,781,651)





(52,152,740)



















Other comprehensive income















Foreign currency translation adjustments



270,921





836,601

Comprehensive loss



(26,510,730)





(51,316,139)

Less: Dividend – Convertible Redeemable Class A preferred stock



(343,200)





-

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(2,319)





-

Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

$ (26,856,249)



$ (51,316,139)



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted



25,287,852





18,422,783



















Loss per share to ordinary shareholders – basic and diluted

$ (1.07)



$ (2.83)







CHINA LENDING CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)



Ordinary share



Additional

paid-in



Statutory



Accumulated



Accumulated

other

comprehensive



Shareholder's

equity



Non

controlling



Total Equity





Number



Amount



capital



reserve



Deficit



loss



(deficit)



interests



(Deficit)

Balance as at December 31, 2017



23,758,817



$ -



$ 96,977,528



$ 6,621,063



$ (41,807,285)



$ (4,008,086)



$ 57,783,220



$ -



$ 57,783,220

Forfeiture of restricted shares



(1,150)





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-

Dividends to shareholders



-





-





(343,200)





-





(222)





-





(343,422)





-





(343,422)

Net loss



-





-





-





-





(52,152,740)





-





(52,152,740)





-





(52,152,740)

Foreign currency translation adjustments



-





-





-





-





-





836,601





836,601





-





836,601

Balance as at June 30, 2018



23,757,667



$ -



$ 96,634,328



$ 6,621,063



$ (93,960,247)



$ (3,171,485)



$ 6,123,659



$ -



$ 6,123,659











































































Balance as at December 31, 2018



25,288,003



$ -



$ 98,036,152



$ 6,621,063



$ (136,620,068)



$ (4,037,404)



$ (36,000,257)



$ 76



$ (36,000,181)

Forfeiture of restricted shares



(152)





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-

Net (loss) income



-





-





-





-





(26,783,970)





-





(26,783,970)





2,319





(26,781,651)

Dividends to shareholders



-





-





-





-





(343,200)





-





(343,200)





-





(343,200)

Foreign currency translation adjustments



-





-





-





-





-





270,921





270,921





-





270,921

Balance as at June 30, 2019



25,287,851



$ -



$ 98,036,152



$ 6,621,063



$ (163,747,238)



$ (3,766,483)



$ (62,856,506)



$ 2,395



$ (62,854,111)



CHINA LENDING CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollar)



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2019



2018

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net loss

$ (26,781,651)



$ (52,152,740)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities















Depreciation



6,936





8,405

Amortization



4,466





4,762

Reversal of investment impairment



(3,346,760)





-

Provisions for loan losses



25,198,186





47,636,098

Fair value changes in warrant liabilities



33,023





-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Interest and fee receivables



(2,208,313)





(15,485)

Other assets



745,693





223,981

Taxes payable



249,244





(62,119)

Other liabilities



5,070,361





3,496,174

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities



(1,028,815)





(860,924)



















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Originated loans disbursement



(44,211,271)





(330,017)

Repayment of loans from customers



60,445,167





613,527

Purchases of property and equipment



(638)





-

Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities



16,233,258





283,510



















Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Repayment of short-term bank borrowings



(7,369)





(21,216)

Proceeds from a third party



103,159





-

Proceeds from secured loans



44,211,271





-

Repayments of secured loans



(60,422,070)





-

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities



(16,115,009)





(21,216)



















Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents



4,518





(628)



















Net change in Cash and Cash Equivalents



(906,048)





(599,258)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of period



1,311,749





1,220,380

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$ 405,701



$ 621,122



















Supplemental Cash Flow Information















Cash paid for interest expense

$ -



$ -

Cash paid for income tax

$ 5,675



$ -



