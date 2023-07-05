China Liaocheng High tech Zone focuses on building a digital ecosystem for foreign trade

News provided by

Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily

05 Jul, 2023, 00:12 ET

LIAOCHENG, China, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily.

Based on the positioning of the main window of opening up to the outside world, China's Liaocheng High tech Zone, using the Liaocheng Cross border E-commerce Industrial Park as the carrier, constructs an industrial ecosystem that integrates e-commerce platforms, overseas warehouses, logistics, finance, information, and other precise services by providing talent, logistics, policies, etc.

In their work, they focus on the growth of start-up foreign trade enterprises, creating high-quality "incubators", providing platform entry, training and incubation services for various types of Internet of Things, "Internet+", and international trade startups and secondary entrepreneurs. They also regularly organize various training, cross-border summits, forums, entrepreneurship competitions, investment and financing roadshows, and other activities to provide conditions and opportunities for the growth of entrepreneurs. Since the beginning of this year, the Foreign Trade Digital Ecological Service Center has provided services to more than 3350 foreign trade enterprises in the city, including a total of over 1500 customs declarations, over 300 cargo inspection applications, over 700 international freight services, more than 300 certificate of origin applications, and over 500 foreign trade expert consultations.

At the same time, Liaocheng High tech Zone is fully committed to building a service system around the full scenario "ecosystem" of foreign trade digitization, creating a "cross-border integrated sharing platform" to connect cross-border e-commerce business, expanding cooperation and exchange between schools and enterprises, strengthening strategic cooperation with universities and research institutes, and achieving seamless integration between cross-border e-commerce talent cultivation and enterprise needs. With the help of professional management service companies, they will increase the innovation efforts of "cross-border e-commerce+overseas warehouses" and enhance the comprehensive competitiveness of the cross-border e-commerce industry. By introducing the "Liaocheng Cross border E-commerce Industrial Park Investment Support Policy", they will continue to release policy dividends from public services, supporting services, talent apartments, financial support, financial support, and other aspects, guiding cross-border e-commerce enterprises to develop rapidly and healthily. At present, the park has been successfully approved as a provincial-level cross-border e-commerce industrial park.

SOURCE Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily

