China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

BEIJING, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited ("China Liberal" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CLEU), a China-based company that provides technological consulting services for smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the "Compliance Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated January 10, 2025, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) ("Minimum Bid Price Requirement") and the matter is closed.

As previously announced, the Company received a notification letter from the Nasdaq dated August 21, 2024, indicating its failure to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days under Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company was provided with 180 calendar days, or until February 17, 2025, to regain compliance.

To comply with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares must be at least US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days at any time prior to February 17, 2025. Therefore, in order to cure the Minimum Bid Price deficiency, the Company has effectuated a share consolidation on December 24, 2024, of which fifteen (15) ordinary shares with par value of $0.015 per share each in the Company's issued and unissued share capital consolidated into one (1) ordinary share with par value of US$0.225.

According to the Compliance Notice, the Company evidenced a closing bid price of its ordinary shares at or greater than US$1.00 per share for 10 consecutive business days from December 24, 2024 to January 8, 2025. Thus, the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and the matter is closed.

