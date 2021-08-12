China Liberal Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Provide Smart Kindergarten Solutions

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) ("China Liberal", the "Company", or "we"), an educational services provider in China, providing, among other services, smart campus solutions, today announced that it entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Boya Shoushan Kindergarten ("Boya"), a high-quality exemplary kindergarten in Cangshan District of Fuzhou City, on August 11, 2021. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company agrees to provide Boya with comprehensive smart kindergarten solutions including data management and kindergarten facility reconstruction.

The Company's smart kindergarten solutions include six major sections: kindergarten portal, attendance and temperature measurement management, faculty management, teaching management, kindergarten operation and home-school interaction. The Company utilizes advanced technology to build a unified platform to collect the underlying data of all aspects of the kindergarten management to gather integrated information on children's attendance, class management, material use, fee collection and refund, faculty management, and kindergarten operations. The kindergarten uses the Company's solutions to complete real-time data monitoring, information collection, intelligent analysis, and visual presentation to reduce management errors in the kindergarten.

Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairwoman and CEO of China Liberal, commented, "There is a huge addressable market in the preschool education industry. The relaxation of population policy and the rapid urbanization in China create a huge market demand for preschool education, but informatization in preschool education industry is still in its infancy. Therefore, the application of education informatization has great potential in the field of preschool education. Looking forward, we will further expand preschool education business through building a smart system that integrates software, hardware, platforms and services, and continue to promote the innovation and transformation of the preschool education industry."

About China Liberal Education Holdings Limited

China Liberal, headquartered in Beijing, is an educational services provider in China. It provides a wide range of services, including those under Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs; overseas study consulting services; technological consulting services for Chinese universities to improve their campus information and data management system and to optimize their teaching, operating and management environment, creating a "smart campus"; and tailored job readiness training to graduating students. For more information, visit the company's website at ir.chinaliberal.com.

