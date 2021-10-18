China Liberal Provides Update on Chinese Central Authorities' Issued Opinions on Promoting the High-quality Development of Modern Vocational Education

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU ) ("China Liberal", the "Company", or "we"), a China-based company that provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today noted that, on October 12, 2021, the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council jointly issued Opinions on Promoting the High-quality Development of Modern Vocational Education (the "Opinions").

The Opinions contain a set of guidelines on promoting the high-quality development of modern vocational education. According to the Opinions, (i) the main objective is to establish a modern vocational education system in China by 2025 and continuously improve China's vocational education to make it among the best in the world by 2035; (ii) priorities should be given to training talents for emerging industries, including advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, modern information technology and artificial intelligence, and vocational schools are encouraged to offer majors based on market demand; (iii) vocational institutions are urged to cooperate with enterprises to conduct technology updates and product research in medium, small and micro businesses; and (iv) vocational schools are encouraged to improve the effectiveness of teachers, design innovate teaching methods and promote overseas cooperation.

China Liberal's business aligns with the Opinions as the Company started providing school-enterprise integrated education solutions as one of its core businesses since 2018. The Company partnered with vocational education institutions including Hebei Youth Administrative Cadres College, Xuanhua Vocational College of Science and Technology, and Shijiazhuang Economic Vocational College, and cooperated with these institutions in various aspects, such as offering joint degree programs, developing new curriculums, providing internship opportunities, and performing career services. The Company has also reached strategic cooperation in talent acquisition with dozens of well-known companies in China, such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, Beijing Chunfeng Pharmaceutical, JD Logistics, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd and Meituan. In addition to delivering highly skilled technical talents to these enterprises, the Company also helps college students achieve their career goals.

Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairwoman and CEO of China Liberal, commented, "Vocational education is one of the most important business sectors of the Company. To address the actual needs of regional economic development and industrial upgrades and transformation, we provide colleges and universities with school-enterprise integrated education solutions. This year, we optimized our business strategy and we strive to establish a talent training system and a comprehensive platform, providing talent trainings and exchange opportunities between students and enterprises. Looking forward, we will continue to focus on developing school-enterprise integrated education solutions and further contribute to the rapid development of China's vocational education."

