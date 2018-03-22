China Life Insurance Company Limited Announces 2017 Annual Results (H Shares)

As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Company's total assets reached RMB2,897,591 million , an increase of 7.4% from the end of 2016. The Company's embedded value was RMB734,172 million , an increase of 12.6% year-on-year.

, an increase of 7.4% from the end of 2016. The Company's embedded value was , an increase of 12.6% year-on-year. During the Reporting Period, the Company's total revenue was RMB643,355 million , an increase of 19.0% year-on-year; the Company's gross written premiums were RMB511,966 million , an increase of 18.9% year-on-year; the value of one year's sales was RMB60,117 million , an increase of 21.9% year-on-year. The Company's market share in 2017 was approximately 19.7%, maintaining the first place in life insurance industry in China .

, an increase of 19.0% year-on-year; the Company's gross written premiums were , an increase of 18.9% year-on-year; the value of one year's sales was , an increase of 21.9% year-on-year. The Company's market share in 2017 was approximately 19.7%, maintaining the first place in life insurance industry in . As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Company's investment assets reached RMB2,591,652 million , an increase of 5.6% from the end of 2016. During the Reporting Period, the gross investment yield was 5.16%, the net investment yield was 4.91%, and the gross investment yield including net share of profit of associates and joint ventures was 5.16%. The comprehensive investment yield taking into account the current net fair value changes of available-for-sale securities recognized in other comprehensive income was 4.55%.

, an increase of 5.6% from the end of 2016. During the Reporting Period, the gross investment yield was 5.16%, the net investment yield was 4.91%, and the gross investment yield including net share of profit of associates and joint ventures was 5.16%. The comprehensive investment yield taking into account the current net fair value changes of available-for-sale securities recognized in other comprehensive income was 4.55%. During the Reporting Period, net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB32,253 million , an increase of 68.6% year-on-year.

, an increase of 68.6% year-on-year. The board of directors of the Company recommended the payment of a final dividend of RMB0.40 per share (inclusive of tax). The foregoing profit distribution plan is subject to the approval by the 2017 Annual General Meeting to be held on 6 June 2018 (Wednesday).

Business Overview of 2017

In 2017, facing the complicated and changing external environment and fierce market competition, the Company actively implemented an innovation-driven development strategy, adhered to the value-oriented principle, adopted multiple measures, sped up business development and promoted transformation and upgrade by adhering to the operating guideline of "prioritizing value, strengthening sales force, optimizing business structure, achieving stable growth and safeguarding against risks". The Company operated in a generally sound and prudent manner, with its business maintaining a rapid growth and its sales force expanding with better quality. During the Reporting Period, the Company's gross written premiums were RMB511,966 million, an increase of 18.9% year-on-year. The Company's market share was approximately 19.7%, maintaining the first place in life insurance industry in China. With the investment yield growing steadily and the business value and profitability improving significantly, the Company achieved sound and fast development.

Continuous improvement in business value. In 2017, the value of one year's sales of the Company was RMB60,117 million, an increase of 21.9% year-on-year. As at 31 December 2017, the embedded value of the Company was RMB734,172 million, an increase of 12.6% year-on-year; the Company had approximately 268 million long-term insurance policies in-force, an increase of 8.9% year-on-year; and the surrender rate was 4.13%, an increase of 0.59 percentage point year-on-year. During the Reporting Period, the Policy Persistency Rate (14 months and 26 months) reached 90.90% and 85.70%, respectively.

Constant optimization in premium structure. During the Reporting Period, out of the premiums from new policies, first-year regular premiums amounted to RMB113,121 million, an increase of 20.4% year-on-year, and single premiums amounted to RMB63,671 million, a decrease of 12.8% year-on-year. First-year regular premiums with ten years or longer payment duration reached RMB66,003 million, an increase of 28.5% year-on-year. Renewal premiums amounted to RMB288,106 million, an increase of 28.9% year-on-year. The percentage of first-year regular premiums in long-term first-year premiums, the percentage of first-year regular premiums with ten years or longer payment duration in first-year regular premiums and the percentage of renewal premiums in gross written premiums increased by 7.71, 3.66 and 4.35 percentage points, respectively. The first-year regular business and renewal business became stronger driving forces, which further optimized the premium structure and reinforced the sustainable development of the Company.

Significant increase in the Company's profit. In 2017, interest income from investment portfolios achieved a stable growth, and the net fair value gains through profit or loss increased greatly. The Company's gross investment income was RMB129,021 million, an increase of 19.3% year-on-year. Due to the impact of a fairly fast increase in investment income and the update on the discount rate assumption for reserves of traditional insurance contracts, net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company during the Reporting Period was RMB32,253 million, an increase of 68.6% year-on-year.

During the Reporting Period, gross written premiums from the life insurance business of the Company amounted to RMB429,822 million, an increase of 18.8% year-on-year. In particular, first-year regular premiums were RMB105,256 million, an increase of 20.1% year-on-year, and the percentage of first-year regular premiums in first-year premiums was 62.32%, an increase of 7.76 percentage points year-on-year. Single premiums were RMB63,653 million, a decrease of 12.8% year-on-year, and renewal premiums were RMB260,913 million, an increase of 29.6% year-on-year. Gross written premiums from the health insurance business amounted to RMB67,708 million, an increase of 25.4% year-on-year. Gross written premiums from the accident insurance business amounted to RMB14,436 million, basically remaining at the same level of 2016.

Exclusive Individual Agent Channel. During the Reporting Period, the exclusive individual agent channel maintained a strong growth with its business structure continuously optimized and the quality of its sales force further enhanced. Gross written premiums from the exclusive individual agent channel amounted to RMB353,668 million, an increase of 25.4% year-on-year. In particular, first-year regular premiums from the exclusive individual agent channel increased by 21.1% year-on-year, first-year regular premiums with ten years or longer payment duration increased by 26.9% year-on-year, and the percentages of first-year regular premiums with five years or longer payment duration and first-year regular premiums with ten years or longer payment duration in first-year regular premiums were 86.50% and 65.16%, respectively. Short-term insurance premiums increased by 26.1% year-on-year. Renewal premiums from the exclusive individual agent channel increased by 26.9% year-on-year, which significantly drove gross written premiums from this channel. With adherence to the development strategy of improving the quality and expanding the size of its sales force, the Company upgraded its system of cultivation for new agents and agent managers and put more effort in the improvement of their quality while maintaining the steady growth of its sales force. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the number of exclusive individual agents reached 1.578 million, a 5.6% increase from the end of 2016, and the average productive agents on a quarterly basis in the exclusive individual agent channel increased by 29.8% year-on-year, showing a positive trend for the quality of its sales force.

Bancassurance Channel. In 2017, the bancassurance channel put more efforts in business transformation. While further controlling the scale of single premium business, the Company strengthened the development of regular premium business to improve the value contributed by bancassurance channel. During the Reporting Period, gross written premiums from the bancassurance channel were RMB113,505 million, an increase of 4.8% year-on-year. In particular, single premiums were RMB59,777 million, a decrease of 12.2% year-on-year, first-year regular premiums were RMB20,954 million, an increase of 17.5% year-on-year, and renewal premiums were RMB31,880 million, an increase of 46.2% year-on-year. First-year regular premiums with ten years or longer payment duration were RMB6,139 million, an increase of 46.3% year-on-year. The percentage of first-year regular premiums with five years or longer payment duration in first-year regular premiums was 55.9%. The value of one year's sales of the bancassurance channel increased by 150.4% year-on-year, with a rise of 5.6 percentage points of its proportion in the value of one year's sales of the Company. The bancassurance channel kept on expanding the electronic bank sales channels, such as online banking, self-service terminals and mobile banking, etc., to enhance its service network, as a result of which the regular premium business operated through the channels of major banks and postal offices achieved a fast growth. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the number of sales representatives in the bancassurance channel reached 0.339 million, an increase of 43.9% from the end of 2016. The average active insurance planners on a monthly basis in the bancassurance channel increased by 11.3% year-on-year.

Group Insurance Channel. By closely following national strategies, the group insurance channel actively played the role in offering services for people's livelihood, consistently promoted the diversification of business development, and effectively pushed forward the steady development of its various businesses. During the Reporting Period, gross written premiums from the group insurance channel amounted to RMB26,207 million, an increase of 5.2% year-on-year. Short-term insurance premiums from the group insurance channel amounted to RMB20,840 million, an increase of 11.0% year-on-year. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the number of direct sales representatives reached over 0.104 million, an increase of 21.4% from the end of 2016.

Other Business Channels. During the Reporting Period, gross written premiums from other channels were RMB18,586 million, an increase of 22.3% year-on-year. The Company actively and steadily developed its supplementary major medical expenses insurance business and basic social healthcare programs entrusted by local governments, maintaining its leading position in the market. In particular, 31 branches at the provincial level carried out more than 260 supplementary major medical expenses insurance programs, providing services to 420 million urban and rural residents, and carried out administration for over 400 basic social healthcare programs, covering more than 90 million people. The Company actively responded to the pilot long-term care insurance programs and won the bids for seven projects. In addition, the Company actively promoted the pilot program of tax-advantaged health insurance throughout China and carried out online sales with the premiums and number of policies from internet sales increasing rapidly.

In 2017, the global economy continued to recover with ongoing expansion and mild inflation in general, and the developed economies were inclined to tighten their monetary policies. The Chinese economy maintained a stable growth with its structure continuously optimized and both quality and efficiency further improved. In the context of preventing risks and deleveraging in the financial industry, the Chinese government maintained a prudent and moderate monetary policy and intensely introduced a variety of regulatory policies. Bond yield increased significantly, and A Share market experienced obvious structural differentiation. In 2017, the Company seized the opportunity of the interest rate hike and increased its allocation in bonds with long duration and debt-type financial products. The Company maintained its allocation in equity investment in the open market at a reasonable level and seized structural opportunities, and also attached great importance to the value of allocation of stocks in the Hong Kong market. The Company actively pursued good investment opportunities, such as infrastructure, supply-side reforms and debt-to-equity swap, etc., to broaden the sources of its incomes. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Company's investment assets reached RMB2,591,652 million, an increase of 5.6% from the end of 2016. In 2017, the Company's gross investment income reached RMB129,021 million, an increase of RMB20,870 million from 2016 and an increase of 19.3% year-on-year; and the gross investment yield was 5.16%, an increase of 0.55 percentage point from 2016; the Company's net investment income was RMB122,796 million, an increase of RMB13,589 million from 2016, and the net investment yield was 4.91%, an increase of 0.25 percentage point from 2016; the gross investment yield including net share of profit of associates and joint ventures was 5.16%, an increase of 0.47 percentage point from 2016; the comprehensive investment yield taking into account the current net fair value changes of available-for-sale securities recognized in other comprehensive income was 4.55%, an increase of 2.12 percentage points from 2016.

In 2017, by seizing the opportunity of the interest rate hike, the Company increased its allocation in fixed income assets and increased moderately in stock investments. Among the major types of investments, the percentage of investment in bonds increased to 45.86% from 45.63% as at the end of 2016, the percentage of term deposits changed to 17.34% from 21.94% as at the end of 2016, the percentage of investment in stocks and funds (excluding money market funds) increased to 10.33% from 10.05% as at the end of 2016, and the percentage of investment in debt-type financial products increased to 11.65% from 5.38% as at the end of 2016.

2018 Outlook

In the near future, the main characteristic of China's economic development will turn from fast growth to high-quality development, and the insurance industry will play a more important role than ever before in risk protection and risk management. Changes in major groups of insurance consumers and their purchase habits, diversification of product demands and high requirements of service quality, along with the stringent and strengthened supervision which led to ongoing industry transformations, not only put forward challenges for the industry but also present new room for the Company's development. Despite the challenges and pressures in a short term, in general, there will be long-term benefits for the Company who has long been upholding a prudent and value-oriented strategy.

2018 is the first year for the Company to enter the era of high-quality development. We will actively adapt to changes in customer needs and regulatory requirements in the new era, deepen the construction of supply system, investment system, innovation system, talent system and risk control system and spare no efforts to complete the five major tasks of "transforming sales management model, adjusting business structure, revitalizing and taking lead in large and medium-sized cities, building technology-driven China Life and preventing and controlling risks" by sticking to the general keynote of "making steady progress" and satisfying the fundamental requirements of high-quality development. We will also actively seek to build a "customer-oriented, extensive service-supported and digitalization-featured" operation and management system, transform the Company from a leader in size to a leader in quality, provide customers with better services, create more value for shareholders and make more contributions to the society.

In 2018, we will reembark on our journey with high-quality development, from now and from here.

About China Life Insurance Company Limited

China Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company established in Beijing, China on 30 June 2003 according to the "Company Law of People's Republic of China" and the "Insurance Law of the People's Republic of China". The Company was successfully listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 17 and 18 December 2003, and 9 January 2007, respectively. The Company's registered capital is RMB28,264,705,000.

The Company is a leading life insurance company in China and possesses an extensive distribution network comprising exclusive agents, direct sales representatives, and dedicated and non-dedicated agencies. The Company is one of the largest institutional investors in China, and becomes one of the largest insurance asset management companies in China through its controlling shareholding in China Life Asset Management Company Limited. The Company also has controlling shareholding in China Life Pension Company Limited.

Our products and services include individual life insurance, group life insurance, and accident and health insurance. The Company is a leading provider of individual and group life insurance, annuity products and accident and health insurance in China. As at 31 December 2017, the Company had approximately 268 million long-term individual and group life insurance policies, annuity contracts, and long-term health insurance policies in force. We also provide both individual and group accident and short-term health insurance policies and services.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be viewed as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of the Company to be materially different from any future performance, financial condition or results of operations implied by such forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2016 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on 21 April 2017 and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law. Unless otherwise indicated, the Chinese insurance market information set forth in this press release is based on public information released by the China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-life-insurance-company-limited-announces-2017-annual-results-h-shares-300618178.html

SOURCE China Life Insurance Company Limited