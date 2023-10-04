China Lighting Fixtures Market Report 2023: Production, Consumption, Imports and Exports, Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Lighting Fixtures market in China offers an accurate and in-deep analysis of the lighting fixtures industry in China, providing data and trends for the period 2017-2022 and forecasts up to 2025.

From one hand, the report analyses the main trends affecting the market over the last five years, considering the production, the consumption, the imports and the exports of lighting fixtures in the country. On the other hand, it offers an analysis of the supply structure and the competitive system, an overview of the distribution system and the main players operating in the market.

Lighting fixtures exports and imports are considered, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin (total lighting, only lighting fixtures, only lighting components). The time frame considered is 2017-2022.

A focus on LED Lighting trend and forecast with an overview on main suppliers of LED chips and LED drivers, as well as an overview on smart/connected lighting and other new technologies available in the market are also included.

The report offers an analysis of the leading local and foreign players present on the Chinese market and in each segment considered; through sales data, market shares and short profiles.

Key Topics Covered:

Basic Data, activity trend and forecasts

Total lighting market by technology: lighting fixtures and lamps (LED lamps and conventional lamps); Lighting fixtures production, consumption and international trade: total and by market segment (Indoor/Outdoor Lighting, Consumer/Professional Lighting). Data available in USD and RMB. The time frame considered is 2017-2022, forecasts 2023-2025

Mergers and acuisitions deals in the lighting sector, for a sample of companies, 2017-2023

International Trade

Exports and imports of lighting (lighting fixtures, lighting components, lamps) by country and geographical area of destination/origin. Data 2017-2022.

Financial analysis and Supply structure

Key financial data (turnover, EBITDA, EBIT, Net icnome) for a sample of companies; Profitability indicators (ROA, ROE, EBITDA, EBIT) in a sample of companies; Financial structure indicators (Assets, Shareholder funds, Cash flow, Current and Solvency ratio) in a sample of companies; Employment trend

Focus on LED lighting: 2015-2022 estimated data and 2023-2025 forecasts

Main Suppliers of LED chips and LED drivers; An overview on the Connected Lighting market in China

Breakdown of lighting fixtures production by four main segments (residential-consumer, commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting), by style, product type and application. Sector estimates and estimated breakdown for a sample of companies

Distribution

Analysis of the distribution system broken down by channel (Contract sales, Lighting specialist retailers, Lifestyle, Wholesalers, DIY/Home Improvement, E-commerce). Selection of 250 wholesalers of lighting fixtures and lighting equipment in China . Selection of leading architects, interior design studios and lighting designers operating in China .

. Selection of leading architects, interior design studios and lighting designers operating in . Lighting fixtures reference prices in China , by product

Competitive system

Lighting sales data and market shares for a sample of leading Chinese and international companies: Total lighting, lighting fixtures and lamps.

Companies' ranking by market segments (Indoor/Outdoor Lighting, Consumer/Professional Lighting) and applications. Short company profiles

Lighting fixtures export sales and market shares by Region of destination in selected Chinese companies ( Asia and Pacific, Europe , Americas, Middle East and Africa )

Demand drivers

Macroeconomic Data (Country indicators). Population and urbanization process. Construction sector and real estate

An address list of more than 200 lighting fixtures manufacturer

Anchises

Arup

Boysun

Brilliance

CH Lighting

Chint

Changelight

Chuang Yijia

DP Led

Eaglerise

FarEast

Fagerhult

FSL

Flos

Gloria

Jom

Haoyang

Minkave

Honglitronic

Honyar

Huayi

Huati

Ikea

Illusion Led

Imigy

Inesa Feilo

Inventronics

Jiawei

JD.com

Kennede

Leyard

Ledman

Leedarson

LiquiDesign

Loyal Lighting

Lumbency

Luxmate

MLS-Ledvance

Nationstar

NVC

Ocean's King

Okeli

OML

Opple

PAK Lighting

Red100

Signify

Sosen

Tecnon

Torshare

Twinsel

Tospo

Unilumin

W2 Architects

Xindeco

Yankon

Yeelight

Youpon

Warom

WooJong

Xin Lichuang

Zhubo Design

Zumtobel

