China Lighting Fixtures Market Report 2023: Production, Consumption, Imports and Exports, Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

04 Oct, 2023, 19:15 ET

The Lighting Fixtures market in China offers an accurate and in-deep analysis of the lighting fixtures industry in China, providing data and trends for the period 2017-2022 and forecasts up to 2025.


The Lighting Fixtures market in China offers an accurate and in-deep analysis of the lighting fixtures industry in China, providing data and trends for the period 2017-2022 and forecasts up to 2025.

From one hand, the report analyses the main trends affecting the market over the last five years, considering the production, the consumption, the imports and the exports of lighting fixtures in the country. On the other hand, it offers an analysis of the supply structure and the competitive system, an overview of the distribution system and the main players operating in the market.

Lighting fixtures exports and imports are considered, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin (total lighting, only lighting fixtures, only lighting components). The time frame considered is 2017-2022.

A focus on LED Lighting trend and forecast with an overview on main suppliers of LED chips and LED drivers, as well as an overview on smart/connected lighting and other new technologies available in the market are also included.

The report offers an analysis of the leading local and foreign players present on the Chinese market and in each segment considered; through sales data, market shares and short profiles.

Key Topics Covered:

Basic Data, activity trend and forecasts

  • Total lighting market by technology: lighting fixtures and lamps (LED lamps and conventional lamps); Lighting fixtures production, consumption and international trade: total and by market segment (Indoor/Outdoor Lighting, Consumer/Professional Lighting). Data available in USD and RMB. The time frame considered is 2017-2022, forecasts 2023-2025
  • Mergers and acuisitions deals in the lighting sector, for a sample of companies, 2017-2023

International Trade

  • Exports and imports of lighting (lighting fixtures, lighting components, lamps) by country and geographical area of destination/origin. Data 2017-2022.

Financial analysis and Supply structure

  • Key financial data (turnover, EBITDA, EBIT, Net icnome) for a sample of companies; Profitability indicators (ROA, ROE, EBITDA, EBIT) in a sample of companies; Financial structure indicators (Assets, Shareholder funds, Cash flow, Current and Solvency ratio) in a sample of companies; Employment trend
  • Focus on LED lighting: 2015-2022 estimated data and 2023-2025 forecasts
  • Main Suppliers of LED chips and LED drivers; An overview on the Connected Lighting market in China
  • Breakdown of lighting fixtures production by four main segments (residential-consumer, commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting), by style, product type and application. Sector estimates and estimated breakdown for a sample of companies

Distribution

  • Analysis of the distribution system broken down by channel (Contract sales, Lighting specialist retailers, Lifestyle, Wholesalers, DIY/Home Improvement, E-commerce). Selection of 250 wholesalers of lighting fixtures and lighting equipment in China. Selection of leading architects, interior design studios and lighting designers operating in China.
  • Lighting fixtures reference prices in China, by product

Competitive system

  • Lighting sales data and market shares for a sample of leading Chinese and international companies: Total lighting, lighting fixtures and lamps.
  • Companies' ranking by market segments (Indoor/Outdoor Lighting, Consumer/Professional Lighting) and applications. Short company profiles
  • Lighting fixtures export sales and market shares by Region of destination in selected Chinese companies (Asia and Pacific, Europe, Americas, Middle East and Africa)

Demand drivers

  • Macroeconomic Data (Country indicators). Population and urbanization process. Construction sector and real estate

An address list of more than 200 lighting fixtures manufacturer

  • Anchises
  • Arup
  • Boysun
  • Brilliance
  • CH Lighting
  • Chint
  • Changelight
  • Chuang Yijia
  • DP Led
  • Eaglerise
  • FarEast
  • Fagerhult
  • FSL
  • Flos
  • Gloria
  • Jom
  • Haoyang
  • Minkave
  • Honglitronic
  • Honyar
  • Huayi
  • Huati
  • Ikea
  • Illusion Led
  • Imigy
  • Inesa Feilo
  • Inventronics
  • Jiawei
  • JD.com
  • Kennede
  • Leyard
  • Ledman
  • Leedarson
  • LiquiDesign
  • Loyal Lighting
  • Lumbency
  • Luxmate
  • MLS-Ledvance
  • Nationstar
  • NVC
  • Ocean's King
  • Okeli
  • OML
  • Opple
  • PAK Lighting
  • Red100
  • Signify
  • Sosen
  • Tecnon
  • Torshare
  • Twinsel
  • Tospo
  • Unilumin
  • W2 Architects
  • Xindeco
  • Yankon
  • Yeelight
  • Youpon
  • Warom
  • WooJong
  • Xin Lichuang
  • Zhubo Design
  • Zumtobel

