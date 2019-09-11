China Lion Film to Release Hyundai Motor America-Sponsored FAGARA Starring Sammi Cheng on September 13th

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Lion Film Distribution announced today that they have acquired and will release Fagara, with worldwide superstar Sammi Cheng in the lead role. Hyundai Motor America and its brand new 2020 Palisade SUV will be the official sponsor of the North American release, showcasing the film first at a special Los Angeles red carpet premiere on Sept. 12. The new film, written and directed by film auteur Heiward Mak, will open to the general public in celebration of the mid-autumn festival on Sept. 13. Mak is the award-winning writer of the film "Love in a Puff" and the well-regarded "High Noon." The film also stars actresses Megan Lai, best known for the films "Bromance," "Miss Rose" and "Mars," and Li Xiaofeng, best known for the films "Love At First…" and the Feng Xiaogang epic "Youth." Acting legend Andy Lau makes a special guest appearance in the film as well.

The film follows a woman (Sammi Cheng) who, in the wake of her father's untimely death, rediscovers her connection with her two distant sisters. Her sister from the Mainland (Li Xiaofeng) is pressured by her elderly grandmother to get married; her sister from Taiwan (Megan Lai) is plagued by a toxic relationship with her mother. Together, they decide to strive to find happiness, love and peace – the same peace their father was unable to provide to them during his life.

Hyundai Motor America has stepped up to sponsor a special red carpet Los Angeles premiere set for Sept. 12 at AMC Atlantic Times Square 14 in Monterey Park, celebrating its 2020 Palisade, their largest SUV to date. With blind view monitoring, smart cruise control, seven USB outlets, an intercom function and seating options for seven or eight, the Palisade has a lot for consumers to celebrate about during the mid-autumn festival alongside the release of China Lion's Fagara. For more information on the 2020 Palisade, please visit https://www.facebook.com/HyundaiUSAChinese/app/396321124358051

Fagara was acquired from sales agent Media Asia and released on Sept. 6 in the Mainland of China. It will be released on Sept. 13 in Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as select other territories. The film is produced by directing mastermind Ann Hui and Julia Chu. In addition to the lead cast of Sammi Cheng, Megan Lai and Li Xiaofeng, the film co-stars award-winning actress Wu Yanshu, Liu Juei Chi and Richie Jen. A complete theater list is available at www.ChinaLionFilm.com/fgra and tickets are set to go on sale next week.

