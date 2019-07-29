China Literature to Report 2019 First Half Financial Results on August 12, 2019

HONG KONG, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Literature Limited ("China Literature" or "the Company", 0772.HK), a leading online literature platform in China, will announce its financial results for the first half of 2019 ended June 30, 2019 on Monday, August 12, 2019.

The results announcement will be available on China Literature's investor relations website at http://ir.yuewen.com.

China Literature's management team will host a conference call to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Time: 8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time)



Language: English



Webcast: http://ir.yuewen.com/en/ir-calendar/webcasts-calls/1H2019



U.S. Toll Free: 1866 519 4004

Hong Kong: +852 3018 6771

Mainland China (Landline): 800 819 0121

Dial-in Numbers: Mainland China (Mobile): 400 620 8038

U.K.: +44 20 3621 4779

International: +65 6713 5090

Passcode: 4084436



A replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) on August 12, 2019 for 7 days.



U.S. Toll Free: 1855 452 5696

Hong Kong: +852 3051 2780

International: +61 2 8199 0299

Passcode: 4084436



Archived webcast will be available at the same link above.

Contact

For investors / analysts: For media:

Maggie Zhou Vivian Wang

Tel: +8621 6187 0500 ext. 80605 Tel: +852 2232 3978

Email: IR@yuewen.com Email: vwang@Christensenir.com

SOURCE China Literature Limited

