China Literature to Report 2020 First Half Financial Results on August 11, 2020

HONG KONG, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Literature Limited ("China Literature" or "the Company", 0772.HK), a leading online literature platform in China, will announce its financial results for the first half of 2020 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The results announcement will be available on China Literature's investor relations website at http://ir.yuewen.com.

China Literature's management team will host a conference call to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Time: 8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time) Language: English Webcast: https://ir-api.yuewen.com/calendar/WebcastsCalls/1H2020 Dial-in Numbers: Prior to participating in the conference call, all participants must register in advance using the link and the Conference ID provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and registrant ID by email. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call using the conference access information. Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4246033 Conference ID: 4246033

A replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) on August 11, 2020 for 7 days.



U.S. Toll Free: 1855 452 5696 Hong Kong: +852 3051 2780 International: +61 2 8199 0299 Conference ID: 4246033

Archived webcast will be available at the same link above.

Contact

For investors / analysts: For media: Maggie Zhou Vivian Wang Tel: +8621 6187 0500 ext. 80605 Tel: +852 2232 3978 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

