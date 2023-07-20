China Literature to Report First Half 2023 Financial Results on August 10, 2023

News provided by

China Literature

20 Jul, 2023, 04:45 ET

- Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time)

HONG KONG, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Literature Limited ("China Literature" or "the Company", 0772.HK), a leading online literature and intellectual property ("IP") incubation platform in China, will announce its financial results for the first half of 2023 on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

China Literature's management team will host a conference call to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yuewen.com.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Time: 8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time)

Language: English

Live and archived webcast: https://ir-api.yuewen.com/calendar/WebcastsCalls/1H2023

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please register in advance using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call. Your dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN would be provided upon registering.

Pre-registration at: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10032368-06o7zs.html

A replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the event through August 17, 2023.

U.S.: 

+1 855 883 1031

Hong Kong: 

800 930 639

Singapore: 

800 101 3223

International: 

+61 7 3107 6325

Replay PIN: 

10032368

Contact

For investors / analysts:
Maggie Zhou
Tel: +8621 6187 0500 ext. 80605
Email: [email protected]

For media:
Vivian Wang
Tel: +852 2232 3978
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE China Literature

Also from this source

China Literature Limited Announces Changes to its Management Team

China Literature Announces 2022 Annual Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.