China Low Voltage Electric Motor Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025

The "China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Type, by Products, by Applications, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.6% During 2019-25

China's low voltage electric motor market growth is primarily due to the need for innovation in the manufacturing processes and overall high-quality development in the industrial application. Advantages of low voltage electric motors such as automation and speeding up manufacturing processes make it a critical component across the industrial, commercial and other applications such as mining, agriculture, and defense, resulting in wide deployment of the same across China.

The Commercial application of the low voltage electric motor is the key revenue generating segment in the overall low voltage electric motor market in China, owing to efforts to upgrade or revamp existing projects along with the development of new business establishment with the help of advanced technologies and related automation resources. Further, the market for industrial applications is also anticipated to register higher growth during the forecast period.

In 2018, the compressors accounted for the highest share in terms of market revenues, however, other products such as Centrifuges, Extruders, Winches, etc. are considered as the key growing end-use products of China low voltage electric motor.



The report thoroughly covers the market by type, voltage, end-user, and applications. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities/ high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview

3.1 China Country Indicators

3.2 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues 2015-2025F

3.3 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Products, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

3.7 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.8 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Trends



6. China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Types

6.1 China AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, 2015-2025F

6.1.1 China AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.1.2 China AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2015 & 2025F

6.1.3 China AC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage, 2015-2025F

6.2 China DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, 2015-2025F

6.2.1 China DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.2 China DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2015 & 2025F

6.2.3 China DC Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Voltage, 2015-2025F



7 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Voltage

7.1 China Up to 60 V Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2 China 60.1 V-200 V Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.3 China 200.1V-1000 V Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



8 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Products

8.1 China Fans Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.2 China Compressor Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.3 China Pumps Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.4 China Conveyors Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

8.5 China Other Electric Motor Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



9 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Overview, By Applications

9.1 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2015-2025F

9.2 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2015-2025F

9.3 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Industrial Application, 2015-2025F

9.4 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Automotive Application, 2015-2025F

9.5 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Power Utility & Water Treatment Application, 2015-2025F

9.6 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



10 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Key Performance Indicators

10.1 China Government Spending Outlook

10.2 China Construction Industry Outlook

10.3 China Automotive Industry Outlook

10.4 China Power Utilities Outlook



11 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



12 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Types

12.2 China Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Siemens AG

13.2 ABB ltd

13.3 TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.

13.4 WEG S.A.

13.5 Regal Beloit Corporation

13.6 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

13.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.8 Toshiba Corporation

13.9 Wolong Electric Group

13.9 Nidec Corporation



14 Key Strategic Recommendations



