China Loyalty Programs Market Report 2023: Loyalty Market Boom - Market Expected to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loyalty market in China is expected to grow by 13.5% on annual basis to reach US$16.905 billion in 2023. 

In value terms, the loyalty market in China has recorded a CAGR of 13.9% during 2018-2022.The loyalty market in China will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 13.1% during 2023-2027. Loyalty market in the country will increase from US$14.892 billion in 2022 to reach $27.613 billion by 2027.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The report's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Report Highlights

  • Discover the China Loyalty Spend Market: Unveiling Market Size, Growth Drivers, and Trends for Informed Decision-Making
  • Leverage Competitive Insights: Analyzing China's Loyalty Spend Market to Identify Your Business's Strengths and Weaknesses for Enhanced Loyalty Program Strategies
  • Stay Ahead with Market Trends: A Glimpse of the Latest Developments in China's Loyalty Spend Market, Embracing Mobile-Based Programs and Consumer Awareness
  • Crafting Effective Loyalty Programs: A Comprehensive Guide on Key Factors to Consider, Target Audience, Rewards, Benefits, and Marketing Strategies for Success.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

117

Forecast Period

2023 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$16.9 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$27.6 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

13.0 %

Regions Covered

China

Scope

China Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

  • Ecommerce Spend
  • POS Spend

China Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2018-2027

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in China

China Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027

  • Loyalty Schemes
  • Loyalty Platforms

China Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027

  • Points programs
  • Tier-based programs
  • Mission-driven programs
  • Spend-based programs
  • Gaming programs
  • Free perks programs
  • Subscription programs
  • Community programs
  • Refer a friend program
  • Paid programs
  • Cashback programs

China Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027

  • In-Store
  • Online
  • Mobile

China Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

  • Seller Driven
  • Payment Instrument
  • Others

China Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

China Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

China Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

China Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

China Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027

  • Diversified Retailers
  • Department Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
  • Toy & Hobby Shops
  • Supermarket and Convenience Store
  • Home Merchandise
  • Other

China Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027

  • Card Based Access
  • Digital Access

China Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027

  • B2C Consumers
  • B2B Consumers

China Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

  • Free
  • Free + Premium
  • Premium

China Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software

  • Analytics and AI Driven
  • Normal CRM

China Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

  • In House
  • Third Party Vendor

China Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

  • Cloud
  • On-Premise

China Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027

  • Software
  • Services

China Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027

  • Custom Built Platform
  • Off the Shelf Platform

China Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

