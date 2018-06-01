China Lubricants Market 2018-2023: Automotive Production Boosting the Engine Oil Demand

News provided by

Research and Markets

09:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "China Lubricants Market - Segmented by Product Type, End-User Industry, and Geography - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China lubricant market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.74% during the forecast period, 2018-2023

The major factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing demand from automotive production and boosting demand from power generation applications.

Automotive Production Boosting the Engine Oil Demand

The growing middle class along with urbanization of Western China, has aided in increasing the demand and production of vehicles in the country. The country's automotive sector has been shaping for product evolution, with the country focusing on manufacturing products, to ensure fuel economy, and minimizing emissions (owing to growing environmental concerns (due to mounting pollution in the country). This increasing production is the major factor contributing the growth of engine oil consumption in China.

Synthetic Lubricants a Potential Segment

Synthetic lubricants are expected to show great potential in China, especially in applications, such as automotive engine oils, power generation lubricants and metalworking fluids. The increasing demand for synthetic gear oils in wind turbines and also for achieving better efficiencies in aviation turbines are expected to create an opportunity for the growth of synthetic lubricants in China.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Demand from the Automotive Industry
  • Increasing Production of Rubber and Plastics

Restraints

  • High Price of Synthetic & Bio-based Lubricants

Opportunities

  • Increase in Demand for Re-refined Lubricant

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation & Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6. Future of the Market

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

  • Amsoil Inc.
  • BECHEM
  • Blaser Swisslube AG
  • BP PLC
  • China National Petroleum Corporation (PetroChina)
  • China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)
  • Chevron Corporation
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • FUCHS
  • Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd
  • Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd
  • JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
  • Lukoil Lubricants Company
  • Petronas Lubricants International
  • Qingdao Compton Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Royal Dutch Shell PLC S.A.dong Yuangen Petrochemical Co. Ltd
  • SK Lubricants
  • Tongyi Lubricants
  • Total Lubricants

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ld6n7v/china_lubricants?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-lubricants-market-2018-2023-automotive-production-boosting-the-engine-oil-demand-300657438.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

10:00 ET Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market 2018-2023: Engine...

09:45 ET North America Carbon Fiber Market 2018-2023: Increasing Demand...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

China Lubricants Market 2018-2023: Automotive Production Boosting the Engine Oil Demand

News provided by

Research and Markets

09:30 ET