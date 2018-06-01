China Lubricants Market 2018-2023: Automotive Production Boosting the Engine Oil Demand

The China lubricant market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.74% during the forecast period, 2018-2023



The major factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing demand from automotive production and boosting demand from power generation applications.



Automotive Production Boosting the Engine Oil Demand



The growing middle class along with urbanization of Western China, has aided in increasing the demand and production of vehicles in the country. The country's automotive sector has been shaping for product evolution, with the country focusing on manufacturing products, to ensure fuel economy, and minimizing emissions (owing to growing environmental concerns (due to mounting pollution in the country). This increasing production is the major factor contributing the growth of engine oil consumption in China.



Synthetic Lubricants a Potential Segment



Synthetic lubricants are expected to show great potential in China, especially in applications, such as automotive engine oils, power generation lubricants and metalworking fluids. The increasing demand for synthetic gear oils in wind turbines and also for achieving better efficiencies in aviation turbines are expected to create an opportunity for the growth of synthetic lubricants in China.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growing Demand from the Automotive Industry

Increasing Production of Rubber and Plastics

Restraints

High Price of Synthetic & Bio-based Lubricants

Opportunities

Increase in Demand for Re-refined Lubricant

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Insights



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Segmentation & Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)



6. Future of the Market



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



Amsoil Inc.

BECHEM

Blaser Swisslube AG

BP PLC

China National Petroleum Corporation (PetroChina)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

FUCHS

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Lukoil Lubricants Company

Petronas Lubricants International

Qingdao Compton Technology Co. Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC S.A.dong Yuangen Petrochemical Co. Ltd

SK Lubricants

Tongyi Lubricants

Total Lubricants

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ld6n7v/china_lubricants?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-lubricants-market-2018-2023-automotive-production-boosting-the-engine-oil-demand-300657438.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

