China Matters' Features: Basketball and Culture as a Bridge: U.S. Youth Basketball Players' Visit to Guizhou

GUIYANG, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 12 to 15, 2025, the "China-US Youth Basketball Match and Cultural Exchange in Guizhou" was held in Guizhou, witnessing the Utah Prep Academy basketball team's four-day visit to southwestern China.

Mixed Teams of China and U.S. Youth Basketball Players

At the court of "Village Basketball Association", which is well-known as a semi-professional basketball league among villagers to Chinese social media users, in Guizhou's Taipan village, Chinese and American youth were mixed into two teams for a friendly match. Despite the language barrier, the players from both sides built strong connections through teamwork and competition.

"People who live here reminded me of my hometown, basketball was played, the whole town came and watched. Being here just remind me at home," said Kyle Spencer, principle of Utah Prep Academy.

In addition to basketball, cultural exchange was another highlight. In a Chinese calligraphy at the Guiyang No. 1 High School, the students from the two countries learned to write Chinese characters and understand their meaning, experiencing the charm of traditional culture of the country.

The American student Riley Buckley said: "The atmosphere here is amazing, and the energy is beyond imagination!"

The event not only strengthened the friendship between Chinese and American youth through sports, but also built an important bridge for mutual learning of the cultures of the two countries. As an increasingly new trend, China-US In-depth exchanges are being promoted through both sports and cultural activities.

SOURCE China Matters