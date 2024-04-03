China Medical University Hospital (CMUH) Launches "Intelligent Microbiome Evaluation- iME" to Detect Intestinal Bad Bacteria and Empowers Personalized Gut Health

Patients with diarrhea and cramps have benefited greatly from iME

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastrointestinal (GI) examinations can be invasive or non-invasive. Stool tests (non-invasive) can be associated with limitations such as the amount of pathogens present being too low for culture or detection, resulting in negative PCR results. China Medical University Hospital (CMUH) is launching a cutting-edge solution - Intelligent Microbiome Evaluation (iME), analyzing the ten most common intestinal pathogens, all probiotics available, and risk prediction for twelve diseases related to intestinal microflora. According to Dr. Po-Ren Hsueh, Superintendent of CMUH's Laboratory Medicine, iME is a microflora analyzer powered by third-generation full-length 16S rRNA gene sequencing technology to perform variable microflora analysis with high precision and analyze microflora compositions and potential changes. iME is capable of detecting intestinal pathogens presenting at a ratio of 1/10,000.

Routine gut health evaluation with CMUH's iME allows early treatment and the facilitation of lifestyle changes for better health and quality of life.

Mr. Tseng, 41, mentioned frequent abdominal cramps and diarrhea over two years. Mr. Tseng underwent CMUH's iME testing with a fecal sample. The test showed the presence of C. difficile - a harmful bacteria that can proliferate and become resistant after antibiotic use. This bacteria caused Mr. Tseng's intestinal inflammation and diarrhea. Mr. Tseng was advised to take probiotics and fiber-rich foods to re-establish his microflora balance. Three months later, a follow-up test revealed no C. difficile, and his microbiome had significantly improved. Mr. Tseng now has a normal bowel movement once a day and no longer experiences frequent cramps.

"There are approximately forty trillion bacteria in the human body, and the intestinal microflora can be beneficial, neutral or harmful to their host. Lactobacteria and Bifidobacteria are common beneficial bacteria, most of the commensal microbes are neutral but their nature can change with body condition, and harmful microbes include C. difficile and Salmonella sp." Dr. Po-Ren Hsueh, Superintendent of CMUH's Laboratory Medicine, stated.

Dr. Wen-Yuan Lin, Vice Head of CMUH's Center of Health Evaluation and Promotion, adds, "C. difficile, with a 1-5% prevalence in our population, is a primary cause of acute or persistent diarrhea, affecting up to 20% of hospitalized patients. Prolonged antibiotic use can disrupt the normal microflora, allowing antibiotic-resistant C. difficile to proliferate and cause gut discomfort. If left untreated, its toxin can damage the intestinal mucosa, causing severe diarrhea, and in serious cases, even bowel perforation, shock, and sepsis."

The CMUH expert team emphasizes that intestinal microflora is closely linked to our diet. For example, sukiyaki lovers may enjoy their favorite meal with raw egg, risking Salmonella infection; individuals with poor drinking water hygiene may increase the risk of Plesiomonas infection. They urge everyone to have routine gut health check-ups, like iME, to enable early treatment and facilitate lifestyle changes for better overall health and quality of life.

