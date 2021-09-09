China Medical University Hospital Treats First Patient with Ethos™ Therapy in Taiwan, Expanding Access to Personalized Cancer Care

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, announced today that China Medical University Hospital in Central Taiwan treated its first patient with Ethos™ therapy, making it the first hospital in Taiwan and within the Greater China region to use Ethos therapy for advanced cancer treatment.

The Ethos therapy system combines an image-guided radiation therapy powerhouse with adaptive capabilities in one system, creating workflow efficiencies that benefit both patient and clinician. This solution, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is designed to deliver an entire adaptive treatment in a typical 15-minute timeslot, from patient setup through treatment delivery. Incorporating multi-modality image guidance, Ethos therapy provides the ability to personalize the patient's treatment based on their anatomy and position at the time of treatment. The goal is to better target the tumor and potentially improve overall outcomes with a reduction in dose to healthy tissue.

"We are very excited to be able to use this sophisticated form of adaptive therapy for our patients. Ethos has addressed the challenges physicians have been encountering in adapting a course of radiotherapy to real-time changes in the patient. Now, physicians can effortlessly achieve their clinical treatment goals with the AI-driven Ethos solution," said Professor Liang, Ji-An, Director, Department of Radiation Oncology of China Medical University Hospital.

"Ethos has been recognized as a game-changer in cancer treatments. It optimizes the daily treatment plan and allows physicians to complete an adaptive treatment within a typical treatment time slot, which was impossible in the past. I believe we will set a new standard for cancer treatments and act as a model for personalized precision treatments in Taiwan," said Professor KS Clifford Chao, Superintendent, Proton Medical Center, China Medical University Hospital

"At Varian, we believe in patient-centric and personalized care," said Kevin O'Reilly, President, Radiation Oncology Solutions, Varian. "We are honored to partner with China Medical University Hospital to deliver personalized precision cancer treatments in Taiwan through our Ethos adaptive intelligence solution. Together, we are committed to expanding cancer patients' access to advanced treatment in Taiwan."

