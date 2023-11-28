China Membrane Bioreactor Market Report 2023: Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2028 - MBRs Drive the Shift Towards Sustainable Water Management to Address Water Scarcity

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Membrane Bioreactor Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period from 2024 to 2028. This growth is driven by several key factors and trends in the Chinese market.

MBR systems offer several benefits, including the ability to process a wide range of water pollutants, improved effluent quality, reduced carbon impact, and controlled biomass retention.

These systems are more efficient in treating wastewater compared to traditional methods like active sludge processes (ASP) and moving bed biofilm reactors (MBBR). Additionally, MBRs produce less sludge due to smaller reactor diameters and higher sludge concentrations.

Market Drivers:

Growing Need for Water Treatment: There is an increasing demand for water treatment solutions in China due to the depletion of freshwater resources and the rising demand for clean drinking water, especially in the residential sector. MBRs are being adopted as a solution to provide chemical-free, pure drinking water.

Environmental Concerns: Rising environmental concerns related to efficient sanitation and wastewater disposal are driving the adoption of MBRs in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. These systems are known for their portability, lightweight design, and energy efficiency.

Industrial Sector Adoption: Various industries, including chemical, pharmaceutical, power, food and beverage, and textile, are increasingly adopting eco-friendly water and wastewater management techniques. This trend is boosting the demand for MBRs in industrial applications.

Government Regulations: The Chinese government is actively promoting the use of MBRs to replace existing wastewater treatment facilities, encouraging sustainable water management practices. China aims to increase water reuse rates by over 25% by 2025.

Market Trends:

Advanced MBR Technology: State-of-the-art MBR technology effectively controls a wide range of water pollutants, including nitrogen, bacteria, suspended particles, and pathogens. These systems offer enhanced effluent quality, reduced carbon footprint, controlled biomass retention, and better disease control compared to conventional wastewater treatment methods.

Diverse Membrane Types: MBRs use various membrane types, such as microfiltration (MF), ultrafiltration (UF), nanofiltration (NF), and reverse osmosis (RO). These membranes are made from polymeric materials like polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polyethylene (PE), polyethersulfone (PES), among others, and are chosen based on specific requirements.

Rapid Growth: China's adoption of MBR technology has grown rapidly over the past two decades, with an average annual growth rate close to 100%. Over 300 MBR plants are currently operational, catering to a wide range of wastewater treatment processes.

Water Reclamation: Water reclamation plants have become increasingly popular in China, with decentralized systems in use across rural and individual structures. The demand for MBRs is expected to rise as the water reuse rates in urban areas increase.

Challenges:

Skilled Workforce: MBR systems require highly skilled workers for their operation and maintenance. The complexity of MBR technology means there is a shortage of qualified personnel with the necessary technical expertise.

Maintenance Complexity: MBR systems require regular maintenance and management to prevent membrane damage and ensure optimal performance. This includes handling and cleanup of chemicals, which can pose health risks if not managed properly.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the China Membrane Bioreactor market.

Hinada Water Treatment Tech Co. Ltd,

Jiangsu Lantian Peier Membrane Co. Ltd

Hongtek Filtration Co. Ltd

Qingdao Ovang Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd

Bailun Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Beijing Origin Water Membrane Technology Co. Ltd

RisingSun Membrane Technology ( Beijing ) Co. Ltd.

China Membrane Bioreactor Market, By Membrane Type:

Hollow Fiber

Flat Sheet

Multi Tubular

China Membrane Bioreactor Market, By Configuration:

Submerged MBR

External MBR

China Membrane Bioreactor Market, By Application:

Municipal

Commercial

Industrial

China Membrane Bioreactor Market, By Region:

East China

South- Central China

North China

South-West China

North-East China

North-West China

