China Menstrual Care Market to Grow at a CAGR of 1.01% During 2026-2032, Reaching USD 16.62 Billion by 2032, Says Vyansa Intelligence

NEW DELHI, March 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by Vyansa Intelligence, the Menstrual Care Market in China is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 1.01% during 2026–2032. The market growth is primarily supported by increasing awareness regarding menstrual hygiene, continuous product innovation in sanitary protection products, and the widespread availability of feminine hygiene products across retail distribution channels throughout the country.

China Menstrual Care Market Key Takeaways

The China Menstrual Care Market is estimated at around USD 15.49 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach approximately USD 16.62 billion by 2032, reflecting stable market growth supported by consistent demand for feminine hygiene products and rising awareness regarding menstrual health management among women.

By product type, sanitary towels are expected to dominate the market, capturing approximately 90% market share, driven by strong consumer preference for disposable sanitary pads due to their affordability, comfort, and wide availability across retail outlets.

By sales channel, retail offline distribution is projected to maintain its leadership position with around 75% share, as consumers primarily purchase menstrual care products through supermarkets, hypermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, and neighborhood retailers.

More than 15 companies are actively engaged in the menstrual care industry in China, indicating a competitive market environment supported by both domestic manufacturers and multinational hygiene product companies.

The top five companies collectively account for nearly 25% of the market share, including Chongqing Baiya Sanitary Products Co Ltd, Kao (China) Holding Co Ltd, C-Bons Group, Shanghai Uni-Charm Co Ltd, and Hengan Fujian Holding Co Ltd, among others.

Primary Drivers Supporting the Adoption of Menstrual Care Solutions Across China

Rising Awareness of Menstrual Hygiene and Women's Health

Increasing awareness regarding menstrual hygiene and women's health is playing a significant role in supporting the demand for menstrual care products across China. Educational initiatives, public health campaigns, and improved access to information are encouraging women and young girls to adopt safer and more hygienic menstrual management practices. As awareness continues to grow, consumers are increasingly prioritizing reliable menstrual protection products that offer improved hygiene, comfort, and convenience during menstrual cycles.

Product Innovation Focused on Comfort and Performance

Continuous product innovation is another key factor supporting the development of the menstrual care market in China. Manufacturers are actively introducing products with enhanced absorbency, ultra-thin designs, and breathable materials to improve user comfort and product performance. These innovations allow brands to address evolving consumer preferences for discreet, comfortable, and high-performance menstrual hygiene solutions while strengthening competition within the market.

Extensive Retail Distribution Network

The well-established retail infrastructure across China also contributes to the steady demand for menstrual care products. Feminine hygiene products are widely available through supermarkets, hypermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, and neighborhood retail outlets across both urban and semi-urban areas. The extensive reach of these retail channels ensures consistent product availability, enabling consumers to conveniently access menstrual care products as part of their routine shopping activities.

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Key Challenges Impacting China Menstrual Care Market

Environmental Concerns Associated with Disposable Products

Despite stable market demand, environmental concerns related to disposable menstrual care products present a challenge for the industry. Most sanitary towels and other hygiene products contain synthetic materials and plastic components that contribute to solid waste generation. As environmental awareness increases, consumers and policymakers are placing greater emphasis on sustainable alternatives such as biodegradable materials and reusable menstrual products. In response, manufacturers may face growing pressure to invest in environmentally friendly product designs and sustainable packaging solutions to align with evolving consumer expectations and regulatory priorities.

Market Analysis by Product Type and Sales Channel

By product type, sanitary towels are expected to dominate the China menstrual care market, accounting for approximately 90% of the total share. The segment's leadership is primarily driven by strong consumer familiarity with sanitary pads, their affordability, and their widespread availability across retail outlets. Various product formats such as standard pads, pads with wings, and ultra-thin sanitary towels cater to different consumer preferences, further strengthening the segment's dominance.

By sales channel, retail offline distribution is expected to lead the market, capturing approximately 75% of the total share. Consumers primarily purchase menstrual care products through supermarkets, hypermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, and neighborhood retailers. These retail channels provide easy product accessibility and allow consumers to purchase menstrual hygiene products conveniently, reinforcing the dominance of offline retail within the Chinese market.

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Prominent Companies Operating in the China Menstrual Care Market

Key companies contributing to competition and product innovation in the market include:

Chongqing Baiya Sanitary Products Co Ltd

Kao (China) Holding Co Ltd

C-Bons Group

Shanghai Uni-Charm Co Ltd

Hengan Fujian Holding Co Ltd

Procter & Gamble (Guangzhou) Ltd

(Guangzhou) Ltd Kimberly-Clark (China) Investment Co Ltd

Kingdom Healthcare Holdings Ltd, Guangdong

Vinda International Holdings Ltd

Winner Medical Co Ltd

China Menstrual Care Market Scope

By Product Type: Pantyliners, Tampons (Applicator Tampons, Digital Tampons), Towels (Standard Towels (Standard Towels with Wings, Standard Towels Without Wings), Slim/Thin/Ultra-Thin Towels (Slim/Thin/Ultra-Thin Towels with Wings, Slim/Thin/Ultra-Thin Towels Without Wings)), Intimate Wipes, Menstrual Cups, Period Underwear

By Nature: Disposable, Reusable

By Age Group: Up to 18 Years, 19–30 Years, 31–40 Years, 40 Years and Above

By Sales Channel: Retail Offline, Retail Online

Browse More Reports on Menstrual Care

US Menstrual Care Market: The menstrual care market in the US is estimated at USD 4.51 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 4.84 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 1.01% during 2026-32.

UAE Menstrual Care Market: The menstrual care market in the UAE is estimated at USD 115 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 155 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 4.36% during 2026-32.

UK Menstrual Care Market: The menstrual care market in the UK is estimated at USD 625 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 670 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 1% during 2026-32.

Turkey Menstrual Care Market: The menstrual care market in Turkey is estimated at USD 265 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 305 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 2.03% during 2026-32.

Spain Menstrual Care Market: The menstrual care in Spain is estimated at USD 535 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 575 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 1.04% during 2026-32.

South Africa Menstrual Care Market: The menstrual care in South Africa is estimated at USD 190 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 240 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 3.39% during 2026-32.

Saudi Arabia Menstrual Care Market: The menstrual care market in Saudi Arabia is estimated at USD 370 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 465 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 3.32% during 2026-32.

Norway Menstrual Care Market: The menstrual care market in Norway is estimated at USD 60 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 65 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 1.15% during 2026-32.

Japan Menstrual Care Market: The menstrual care in Japan is estimated at USD 700 million in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 755 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 1.09% during 2026-32.

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