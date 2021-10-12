China Merchants Shekou and Poly Developments and Holdings join forces to build high-end commercial complex in Wenzhou, China

China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co., Ltd is the flagship company for the development and operation of integrated urban projects under China Merchants Group. With a history going back some 100 years, China Merchants Group is by far the oldest among China's large-scale firms and is affiliated with the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of China. The total assets of the Group rank first among enterprises directly under the central government. Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co., Ltd. is a large listed company controlled by China Poly Group. China Poly Group Corporation Ltd. is a large-scale central state-owned enterprise under the supervision and management of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC). Following the approval of the State Council and the Central Military Commission of the P.R.C., the Group was founded in 1992. With this tie-up, the two firms are pooling their unique talents to build an architectural masterpiece that is sure to put Wenzhou on the map in terms of unique real estate developments while showcasing their combined expertise in matters of construction, aesthetics and design.