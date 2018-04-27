China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC

HONG KONG, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Mobile Limited (the "Company") (HKEx: 941) (NYSE: CHL) announced today that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 (the "2017 Form 20-F") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The 2017 Form 20-F is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.chinamobileltd.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company at Investor Relations Department, China Mobile Limited, 60/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong (Email: ir@chinamobilehk.com; Telephone: 852-3121-8888; Fax: 852-2511-9092).

