China Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2019: $10.67 Bn Market Size and Forecast, Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour 2016-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast, Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The retail shopping through mobile in China is expected to record a CAGR of 14.4% to reach US$ 10,671,852.5 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment in retail industry increased at a CAGR of 14.3% during 2018-2025.



This report provides a comprehensive view on retail shopping through mobile payment / mobile wallet, covering market size and growth dynamics, retail spending, and consumer attitude and behaviour in China. The report focuses on data-centric analysis to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



Report Scope

This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of mobile payment across retail shopping segments in China.



Market Size and Forecast

Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 15+ markets segments on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.



China Market Share of Key Mobile Wallet Companies

Provides market share by key players in value terms.

China Market Share by Mobile Payment Technology: Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies -

SMS / USSD

NFC

Code Based



Web Based

China Mobile Proximity Payment Market Size and Forecast

Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast by mobile proximity payment.



China Mobile Retail Shopping Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics in retail shopping by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following segments in China

In-Store Retail

Online Retail

Domestic Online Retail

International Online Retail

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 China Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

2.1 China Mobile Payment - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.2 China Mobile Payment - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.3 China Mobile Payment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.4 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

2.5 China Mobile Wallet - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.6 China Mobile Wallet - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.7 China Mobile Wallet - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.8 China Mobile Wallet - Load Value Analysis by Payment Instrument, 2018

2.9 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base



3 China Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis

3.1 Mobile Wallet Market Share Analysis by Key Players

3.2 Mobile Wallet Market Share Analysis by Business Model



4 China Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel



5 China Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

5.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

5.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016 - 2025

5.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016 - 2025

5.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016 - 2025

5.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016 - 2025



6 China Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

6.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail In-Store Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

6.2 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016 - 2025

6.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016 - 2025

6.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016 - 2025



7 China Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

7.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

7.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016 - 2025

7.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016 - 2025

7.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016 - 2025

7.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016 - 2025



8 China Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

8.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online Domestic Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

8.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016 - 2025

8.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016 - 2025

8.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016 - 2025

8.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016 - 2025



9 China Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025

9.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online International Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

9.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016 - 2025

9.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016 - 2025

9.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016 - 2025

9.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016 - 2025



10 China Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

10.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group in Value and Volume Terms

10.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group in Value and Volume Terms

10.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

10.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value



Companies Mentioned



WeChat Pay/ TenPay

Alipay

China UnionPay

1qianbao

Samsung Pay

JD Wallet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xgo4p8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

