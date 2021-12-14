China Motion Controller Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Motion Controller Industry Report, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Due to the slowdown in the development of downstream industries such as machine tools, packaging equipment and textile equipment, China's motion controller market has been hovering at a low level in recent years. In 2019, the market size dropped by 3.7% to RMB7.09 billion. Despite the COVID-19, China's effective control over the epidemic still attracted overseas orders in 2020, which boosted the Chinese motion controller market size to RMB7.31 billion with a year-on-year increase of 3.2%.

With the introduction of policies such as "Made in China 2025", industrial robots and CNC machine tools have become the focus of development. As the core components in the field of intelligent equipment, motion controllers will see rapid development in the future. It is expected that China's motion control market size will hit RMB8.4 billion.

Motion controllers are divided into general-purpose motion controllers, which include PC-based and PLC-based types, as well as special motion controllers. At present, PLC-based motion controllers are the mainstream traditionally, while PC-based motion controllers have emerged as open controllers in recent years. In the future, the two will gradually merge amid competition. In 2020, the market share of PC-based, PLC-based and dedicated motion controllers was 35.2%, 27.0% and 37.8%, respectively.

There are a large number of companies in China's motion controller industry, including international leading brands (like Panasonic, Siemens, Mitsubishi and B&R), well-known domestic brands (such as Inovance Technology, Estun, Leadshine, and Huacheng Industrial Control), and numerous small and medium enterprises. From the perspective of the competitive landscape, foreign brands enjoy the lion's share and dominate the high-end market, while local brands mostly occupy the medium and low-end market with fierce competition.

In terms of market segments, foreign brand companies target the high-end general-purpose motion controller market in China, while domestic companies are positioned in the medium and low-end market.

Specifically, Mitsubishi, Panasonic, Siemens and other foreign brands master the most high-end market, whereas the medium and low-end market is in a completely market-oriented competition pattern; as for the domestic PC-based control card market, foreign brands such as DELTA TAU and Trio grasp the high-end market, but domestic brands are making efforts in the medium and low-end market where the share of foreign brands is shrinking.

China Motion Controller Industry Report, 2021-2026 released by the publisher highlights the following:

Definition, classification, industry chain and technology trends, etc. of motion controllers

Industrial environment and policy environment, etc. of Chinese motion controllers

Supply and demand, competition, etc. of global and Chinese motion controller market

Status quo of China's general-purpose motion controller and dedicated motion controller market

general-purpose motion controller and dedicated motion controller market The development of the downstream industry of China's motion controllers, etc.

motion controllers, etc. The operation, revenue structure and development strategies of 14 key motion controller companies in China and 7 international motion controller companies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Profile of Motion Controller

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Industry Chain

1.3 Development Trend

1.3.1 Product

1.3.2 Technology

1.3.3 Application



2. Motion Controller Industry in China

2.1 Global

2.2 China

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 Major Companies

2.3 Servo System

2.3.1 Market Size

2.3.2 Competitive Pattern

2.4 Stepping System

2.4.1 Status Quo

2.4.2 Competitive Pattern



3. Motion Controller Market in China

3.1 Major Policies

3.2 Status Quo

3.2.1 Market Size

3.2.2 Downstream Demand and Structure

3.2.3 Product Structure

3.3 Competition Pattern



4. Chinese Motion Controller Market Segments

4.1 PC-based Motion Controllers

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Market Size and Application

4.1.3 Key Manufacturers

4.2 PLC Motion Controllers

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Market Size and Application

4.2.3 Key Manufacturers

4.3 Special Motion Controllers

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Market Size and Application

4.3.3 Key Manufacturers



5. Motion Controller Application Industry in China

5.1 Overview

5.2 Machine Tools

5.2.1 Market Situation

5.2.2 Application of Motion Controllers in Machine Tool

5.3 Robotics

5.3.1 Market Situation

5.3.2 Application of Motion Controllers in Robotics

5.4 Textile Machinery

5.4.1 Market Situation

5.4.2 Application of Motion Controllers in Textile Machinery

5.5 Semiconductor Equipment

5.6 Electronic Devices and Services

5.7 Packaging Machinery

5.8 Printing Machinery

5.9 Medical Equipment



6. Major Motion Controller Manufacturers in China

6.1 Advantech Co., Ltd.

6.2 Leadshine Technology

6.3 ADTECH

6.4 Leetro Automation Co., Ltd.

6.5 Googol Technology (HK) Limited

6.6 ADLINK

6.7 Estun

6.8 Shanghai Weihong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

6.9 RichAuto S&T

6.10 SYNTEC

6.11 Haichuan Numerical Control Technology Co., Ltd.

6.12 Beijing KND CNC Technique Co. Ltd. (KND)

6.13 TOPCNC Automation Technology Co., Ltd.

6.14 Shenzhen Tankon Technology Co., Ltd.

6.15 Overseas Companies in China

6.15.1 Siemens

6.15.2 Mitsubishi Electric

6.15.3 B&R

6.15.4 Beckhoff

6.15.5 Delta Tau

6.15.6 Galil

6.15.7 Servotronix

