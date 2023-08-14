China National Tourist Office's "Nihao China" 2023 Overseas Promotion of Yellow River Tourism in the USA Kicks Off in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 200 local dignitaries, government and business leaders, travel and tourism industry executives and the media joined a delegation of Chinese officials from the Network of International Culturalink Entities and the Shandong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism in launching the "Nihao China" 2023 Overseas Promotion of Yellow River Tourism in the U.S.A. at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles today. "Nihao" is Chinese for hello and the Los Angeles event was the first and only promotional stop in the U.S.A.

The new "NIhao China" logo debuts in North America at the 2023 Yellow River Tourism Overseas Promotion in the USA, organized by the China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles.
Chinese Consul General Guo Shaochun joins the delegation from the Network of International Culturalink Entities and the Shandong Provincial Dept. of Culture and Tourism at the "Nihao China" 2023 Yellow River Tourism Overseas Promotion in Los Angeles.
Organized by the China National Tourist Office in Los Angeles and supported by The Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles, the three-hour photo exhibition, reception and presentation kicked off at 2 p.m. with the opening remarks delivered by Consul General Guo Shaochun.

The event is aimed at promoting cultural exchanges between the provinces and regions along the Yellow River and countries across the world by showcasing the rich cultural tourism resources of the region. As well, it highlights the significance of the Yellow River in China's development and the breathtaking scenery in the destinations through which it flows. The cultural and tourism departments of Shandong, Shanxi, Henan, Sichuan and Gansu hold the copyrights to the stunning photos displayed at the exhibition.

"Through this promotion we hope to increase the awareness and appreciation of the American people for China and the Yellow River. We hope to develop meaningful China-U.S. cultural exchanges and deepen the friendship between China and the United States through tourism," Ms. Sun Lei, Deputy Director-General of the Shandong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, stated.

The Yellow River flows through nine provinces and regions in China: Qinghai, Sichuan, Gansu, Ningxia, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Henan and Shandong. After the Yangtze River, it is the second longest river in China. The Yellow River is the birthplace of Chinese civilization and in China it is referred to as the Mother River. Believed to have been first formed between 56 million and 34 million years ago, the Yellow River flows down from above 15,000 feet in the Bayan Har Mountains in Qinghai and flows through nine provinces before it empties into the Bohai Sea near Dongying in Shandong province.

The Yellow River Tourism Overseas Promotion Season 2023 in the USA is hosted by the Network of International Culturalink Entities, Shandong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Shanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Henan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and Gansu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

For more information, please visit the 2023 Yellow River Tourism Overseas Promotion Season.

