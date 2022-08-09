China Nicorandil Market Report 2022-2031 Featuring Beijing Sihuan Kebao Pharma, Chugai Pharma, Xi'an Hanfeng Pharma, Henan Topfond Pharma, Shanxi Xin Yu Pharma

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on China's Nicorandil Market, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst survey data show that from 2017 to 2021, the sales value of nicorandil in the Chinese market kept increasing year by year. Even in the face of COVID-19, the sales value still achieved growth in 2021, reaching CNY618 million (USD92.7 million), with a CAGR of 72.4% from 2017 to 2021. The dosage forms of nicorandil sold in China include tablets and injection, with the latter already occupying the major market share in terms of sales value.



The analyst that from 2022 to 2031, the number of patients with coronary heart disease and angina will continue to rise in China, and the demand for nicorandil in the Chinese market will keep growing.



In China, the crude incidence rate of hypertension among residents over the age of 18 is close to 30%, and the most common hazard of hypertension is coronary heart disease. By the end of 2021, it is estimated that the number of patients with coronary heart disease in China exceeded 11 million, and that number keeps rising due to environmental pollution and poor lifestyle habits.



Clinically, WHO classifies coronary heart disease into five types: asymptomatic myocardial ischemia (occult coronary heart disease), angina pectoris, myocardial infarction, ischemic heart failure (ischemic heart disease), and sudden death.



Angina is a clinical syndrome caused by acute, temporary ischemia and hypoxia of the myocardium due to insufficient blood supply to the coronary arteries. Population-based studies show that the incidence of angina increases with age, with the prevalence increasing from 5%-7% in women aged 45-64 years to 10%-12% in women aged 65-84 years, and from 4%-7% in men aged 45-64 years to 12%-14% in men aged 65-84 years.



The rising number of patients with coronary heart disease in China has contributed to the growth of the related drug market.



Nicorandil is an anti-anginal drug that both relieves angina symptoms and improves the prognosis of coronary artery disease, with both nitrate-like effects and ATP-sensitive potassium channel-opening effects. It can both dilate large coronary arteries and diastole coronary microcirculatory resistance vessels, increasing coronary blood flow and myocardial oxygen supply while decreasing myocardial oxygen consumption, which effectively relieve angina pectoris. Several global medication guidelines have made high-level recommendations for Nicorandil.



Nicorandil was developed by Chugai with SIGMART as its trade name. Nicorandil tablets were launched in Japan in 1984 as an anti-anginal drug while the injection was put into clinical use for unstable angina in 1993 and acute heart failure in 2007. Nicorandil from Chugai entered the Chinese market in 2009, and generic drugs from local Chinese companies have been marketed since then. In 2017, Nicorandil became reimbursable under the Chinese medical insurance.



Topics Covered:

The Impact of COVID-19 on China's Nicorandil Market

Nicorandil Market Development Environment of Nicorandil in China

Sales Volume and value of Nicorandil in China

Sales Volume and Value of Nicorandil in China by Region

by Region Major Nicorandil Manufacturers in China and Their Market Share

and Their Market Share Sales Price of Nicorandil in China

Prospects of China's Nicorandil Market, 2022-2031

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Nicorandil

1.1 Indications of Nicorandil

1.2 Development of China's Nicorandil Market

1.3 Governmental Approval of Nicorandil in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on China's Nicorandil Market



2 Sales of Nicorandil in China, 2017-2021

2.1 Sales Value

2.1.1 Sales Value in China

2.1.2 Sales Value in China by Region

2.2 Sales Volume

2.2.1 Sales Volume in China

2.2.2 Sales Volume in China by Region

2.3 Sales of Nicorandil in China by Dosage Form, 2017-2021

2.3.1 Injection

2.3.2 Tablets



3 Analysis of Major Nicorandil Manufacturers in China, 2017-2021

3.1 Analysis of Market Share

3.1.1 Market Share of Manufacturers by Sales Value

3.1.2 Market Share of Manufacturers by Sales Volume

3.2 Beijing Sihuan Kebao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Sales of Nicorandil in China

3.3 Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.4 Xi'an Hanfeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.5 Henan Topfond Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.6 Shanxi Xin Yu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



4 Sales Price of Nicorandil of Different Companies in China, 2021-2022

4.1 Beijing Sihuan Kebao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (RuiKeXi)

4.2 Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (SIGMART)

4.3 Xi'an Hanfeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (XinDiPin)

4.4 Henan Topfond Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TianFang)

4.5 Shanxi Xin Yu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (YiWanKang)



5 Prospects of China's Nicorandil Market, 2022-2031

5.1 Influencing Factors for the Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8b2id0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets