China Nifedipine Market Report 2021: Sales 2016-2020, Major Manufacturers 2016-2020, Prices 2020-2021, Prospects 2021-2025

According to the analyst's market research, the sales value of Nifedipine in the Chinese market increased year by year from 2016 to 2019. In 2020, due to the impact of Covid-19 on the overall medical diagnosis and treatment services, the sales value of Nifedipine in the Chinese market fell to CNY730 million, and the CAGR of Nifedipine from 2016 to 2020 was 4.42%.



The analyst expects that with the relief of Covid-19, the sales value of Nifedipine in the Chinese market will have a restorative growth from 2021 to 2025. In addition, in recent years, nearly 20 million people worldwide died of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases caused by hypertension and coronary heart disease each year.

Nifedipine is a dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker, which is mainly used to bind to L-type calcium channels. Nifedipine is mainly used to treat chronic stable angina pectoris, vasospasm angina pectoris (angina pectoris, variant angina pectoris) and essential hypertension. Nifedipine was developed by Bayer AG, and Bayer AG's Nifedipine is traded under the name ADALAT. By 2020, there are several manufacturers in China's Nifedipine market, among which Bayer AG has the highest market share in sales value.

An estimated 300 million patients live with high blood pressure in China. As ageing of population in China becomes increasingly severe, the number and prevalence of patients are increasing year by year. Therefore, there is an increasing trend in sales volume of Nifedipine for the treatment of angina and hypertension.

At the same time, compared with similar drugs, Nifedipine has longer action time, fewer doses, more stable blood concentrations, and less toxic and side effects. Based on these advantages, the sales volume and sales value of Nifedipine in the Chinese market will continue to grow from 2021 to 2025.



