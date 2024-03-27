China Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Analysis Report 2024: Testing Volume 2018-2032 and Market Estimation Forecasts 2024-2032 with Focus on Mergers & Acquisitions, Collaborations, and Partnerships

DUBLIN, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The "China Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast (2024 - 2032)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market size was valued at US$ 608 Million in 2023 and it is forecasted to reach US$ 1,083 Million by the year end of 2032. China's non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market compound annual growth rate will be 7.04% from 2024 to 2032.

This new market report presents a comprehensive study of the entire Chinese non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the Chinese non-invasive prenatal testing market.

The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2018 - 2023 and an illustrative forecast to 2032 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for non-invasive prenatal testing in China.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, and market demands, reveals facts on the market size, NIPT test volume, and revenues, and provides forecasts through 2032. The report also includes an assessment of comparative test analysis by companies. It also covers reimbursement patterns and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the Chinese non-invasive prenatal testing market.

Key trends in terms of collaboration deals, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, venture capital investment, distribution, and licensing agreements are analyzed in detail. The report also explores the detailed description of market drivers and inhibitors of the Chinese non-invasive prenatal testing market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Chinese non-invasive prenatal testing market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, product outlook, and key development in the non-invasive prenatal testing market in China.

The Leading Companies in the China Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is Listed Below:

Basetra

Berry Genomics

BGI Diagnosis Co. Ltd

8. China Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

8.1 Market Growth Drivers

8.2 Market Challenges



9. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Comparative Analysis



10. Reimbursement Environment of the China Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market



11. Regulation Framework of the China Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market



12. Major Deals and Agreements in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

12.1 Collaboration Deals

12.2 Venture Capital Investment

12.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.4 Exclusive Agreement

12.5 Licensing Agreement

12.6 Distribution Agreement

12.7 Partnership Deals



13. Key Companies Analysis

13.1 Business Overview

13.2 Product Portfolio

13.3 Recent Development

