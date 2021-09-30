China OEM Electronics Market Analysis 2021 with Focus on Key Suppliers

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OEM Electronics Manufacturing in China - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After decades of massive investment by its central government, China has advanced from a nation regarded simply as a land of abundant, cheap labor, to the largest economy and exporter in the world. With a nominal GDP of more than $14.7 trillion in 2020, second only to the United States, it is a powerhouse within the electronics sector. The 2020 value of the country's electronics industry reached nearly $350 billion, accounting for a quarter of worldwide assembly value in 2020.

The report provides a comprehensive look into the Chinese electronics market. After providing context through a detailed examination of the worldwide electronics marketplace, the report focuses on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) operating in China. Data includes actual market results from 2020 and forecasts through 2025.

The purpose of the report is to provide business executives with an insightful analysis of the major application trends affecting the electronics industry. It begins by detailing the worldwide electronics market, organized into seven major application segments: Computers, Communications, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, Automotive, and Commercial Aviation, Military/Defense, and Other Transportation. In addition, it surveys numerous specific electronics product markets, such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs and other consumer products, and automotive components.

The report then does a deep dive into the China electronics market, with the OEM market further detailed in terms of the seven major industry applications. Finally, the report provides details of the top 30 OEM suppliers in China, which together account for close to two-thirds of the total market.

The report consists of five chapters as described on the next page. Starting with Chapter 3, the report presents an industry analysis of the broad economic and market trends driving the worldwide electronics industry. It also analyzes the market in terms of manufacturing sources-OEMs, ODMs and EMS-and in terms of major world regions-Americas, EMEA, APAC. Forecast tables provide both assembly value of each market and unit shipments of nearly 50 electronics market segments.

Chapter 4, describes China's overall market, including the differences between OEMs, ODMs, and EMS firms before focusing on the OEM market and suppliers. It also forecasts the OEM market in terms of the major industrial application segments. Finally, Chapter 5, presents detailed profiles of the 30 largest OEM suppliers operating in China. Half are headquartered in China, and half are international corporations with a major manufacturing presence in China. Each profile also includes major China-based subsidiaries and manufacturing facilities.

Report Highlights

Electronics Summary Forecasts, 2020-2025

China Political and Electronics Market Overview

China Market Electronics Forecasts, 2020-2025

Leading OEM Profiles



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Electronics Market

3.1 Chapter Overview

3.2 Recent Global Electronic Market Trends

3.3 Total Global Electronics Market

3.4 Electronics Industry Segment Forecasts

3.5 Manufacturing Sources for Electronics Products

3.6 Regional Segmentation

Chapter 4 China's Electronics Market

4.1 Chapter Overview

4.2 China's Geopolitical and Economic Status

4.3 China's Electronics Market Forecasts

4.4 Industry Segmentation

Chapter 5 Profiles of Leading OEMs

5.1 Chapter Overview

5.2 OEM Supplier Statistical Overview

5.3 China OEM Profiles

Aptiv PLC

ASUSTeK Computer

Behr-Hella Thermocontrol GmbH

China Aerospace Science and Tech

China Electronics Tech Group Corp

China Great Wall Tech Group (CEC)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

D-Link Corporation

Datang Telecom Tech Co., Ltd.

First International Computer

Gree Elect Appliances, Inc.

Guangdong Galanz Enterprises.

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Tech

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hisense Visual Tech Co., Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co.

Konka Group Co., Ltd.

Lenovo Group, Limited

Lextar Electronics Corporation

LG Electronics, Inc.

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company, Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Skyworth Group, Limited

Sony Corporation

Visteon Corporation

ZTE Corporation

