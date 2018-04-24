About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive English lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified foreign teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

For more information, please visit http://ir.51talk.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

China Online Education Group

Investor Relations

+86 (10) 5692-8909

ir@51talk.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

+86 (10) 5730-6200

+1-212-481-2050

51talk@tpg-ir.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-online-education-group-files-2017-annual-report-on-form-20-f-300635350.html

SOURCE China Online Education Group

Related Links

http://ir.51talk.com

