China Online Education Group to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEIJING, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Online Education Group ("51 Talk" or the "Company") (NYSE: COE), a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Needham Emerging Technology Conference, May 21 - May 22 , 2019 at the Westin New York at Times Square, New York

, 2019 at the Westin New York at Times Square, 47th Annual Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, May 29 - May 30 , 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace, New York

Management will meet with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About China Online Education Group

51Talk, or China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE), is a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live one-on-one interactive English lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified foreign teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

For more information, please visit http://ir.51talk.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

China Online Education Group

Judy Piao

Investor Relations

+86(10) 8342-6262

ir@51talk.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

+86 (10) 5730-6200

+1-212-481-2050

51talk@tpg-ir.com

SOURCE China Online Education Group