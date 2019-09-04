China Online Education Group to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on September 11, 2019

China Online Education Group

Sep 04, 2019, 04:25 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Online Education Group ("51Talk", or the "Company") (NYSE: COE), a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on September 11, 2019 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/ Hong Kong time on September 11, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States Toll:

1-866-264-5888

International:

1-412-317-5226

Hong Kong Toll:

800-905-945

Hong Kong-Local Toll:

852-3018-4992

Mainland China Toll:

400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "China Online Education Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.51talk.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until September 18, 2019, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States Toll:

1-877-344-7529

International Toll:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10134745

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive English lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified foreign teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

For more information, please visit http://ir.51talk.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

China Online Education Group
Investor Relations
+86 (10) 8342-6262
ir@51talk.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
+86 (10) 6508-0677
+1-212-481-2050
51talk@tpg-ir.com

