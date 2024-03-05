China Online Food Delivery Market Report 2024: Key Trends and Forecasts for the World's Biggest Online Food Delivery Market 2023-2032

DUBLIN, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Online Food Delivery Market Report by Platform Type, Business Model, Payment Method, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China online food delivery market size reached US$ 74.2 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 184.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during 2023-2032.



The country currently represents the world's biggest online food delivery market. China's strong economic growth, changing lifestyles and increasing penetration of internet and smartphones are some of the key drivers of this market. Moreover, China's large young population, who constitutes the majority of the consumer base has further facilitated this growth. Urban dwellers, who lead a hectic lifestyle, tend to order food online more frequently than others.



Some of the major online food-delivery companies in China include Ele.me, Meituan Dianping, ENJOY, Daojia, Home-cook, etc. The market however is mainly dominated by two players Meituan Dianping, supported by the internet giant Tencent, and Ele.me, backed by Alibaba. Key players in the country are now focusing on expanding their operations into smaller cities, which have a strong growth potential as they are less developed markets than big cities such as Beijing and Shanghai. Players are also expanding their product offerings and targeting non-peak eating times such as afternoon tea or late-night snacks.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the China online food delivery market in 2023?

online food delivery market in 2023? What is the expected growth rate of the China online food delivery market during 2024-2032?

online food delivery market during 2024-2032? What are the key factors driving the China online food delivery market?

online food delivery market? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the China online food delivery market?

online food delivery market? What is the breakup of the China online food delivery market based on the platform type?

online food delivery market based on the platform type? What is the breakup of the China online food delivery market based on the business model?

online food delivery market based on the business model? What is the breakup of the China online food delivery market based on the payment method?

online food delivery market based on the payment method? What are the key regions in the China online food delivery market?

online food delivery market? Who are the key players/companies in the China online food delivery market?

Competitive Landscape

Ele.me

Meituan Dianping

ENJOY

Daojia

Home-cook

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Platform Type:

Mobile Applications

Websites

Breakup by Business Model:

Order Focussed Food Delivery System

Logistics Based Food Delivery System

Full Service Food Delivery System

Breakup by Payment Method:

Online

Cash on Delivery

Breakup by Region:

Guangdong

Jiangsu

Shandong

Zhejiang

Henan

Others

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4u1wqq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets