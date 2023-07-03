China Online Healthcare Market Insights & Forecasts Report 2023-2027 Featuring Leading Players - Alibaba, WeDoctor, Miao Health, DXY.cn, JD.com, Inc., and Ping An Good Doctor

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Online Healthcare Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID- 19)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China online healthcare market is forecasted to reach US$426.39 billion in 2027, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 36.89% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2027.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Alibaba Group Holding Limited, WeDoctor, Ltd., Miao Health, DXY.cn, JD.com, Inc., and Ping An Good Doctor) are also presented in detail.

Growth in China online healthcare market is supported by factors such as aging population, rising health expenditure, support from Chinese government, technical innovations and rising internet penetration. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by lack of motivation and lack of confidence trust of patients in online health care services.

China online healthcare market by type can be segmented as follows: online pharmacy, digital healthcare infrastructure, online enterprise service, online consultation, online consumer healthcare and others.

In 2022, the dominant share of China online healthcare market was being held by online pharmacy, followed by digital healthcare infrastructure. China's online pharmaceutical sales (including prescription and OTC pharmaceuticals) are likely to record a strong growth, outpacing the entire pharmaceutical market.

China online pharmacy market can be segmented as follows: medical devices, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, nutrition products, prescription and other. In 2022, the dominant share of China online pharmacy market was being held by medical devices, followed by over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, driven by fewer restrictions from the authorities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has largely accelerated the development of online healthcare China. The first quarter of 2020 witnessed rapid surge in both new registered users and daily consultations on major online healthcare platforms.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Online Healthcare
1.1.1 Online Healthcare- Introduction
1.2 Benefits of Online Healthcare
1.3 Types of Online Healthcare Services
1.4 Value Chain Analysis
1.5 Advantages of Online Healthcare
1.6 Disadvantages of Online Healthcare

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on China Online Healthcare Market
2.2 Increase in Online Healthcare Users
2.3 Increased Online Pharmaceutical Sales
2.4 Surge in Demand for Health Supplements
2.5 Favorable Policies
2.6 Post-COVID Scenario

3. China Market Analysis
3.1 China Online Healthcare Market by Value
3.2 China Online Healthcare Market Forecast by Value
3.3 China Online Healthcare Market Penetration
3.4 China Online Healthcare Market Penetration Forecast
3.5 China Online Healthcare Market by Type
3.5.1 China Online Pharmacy Healthcare Market Forecast by Value
3.5.2 China Digital Healthcare Infrastructure Healthcare Market Forecast by Value
3.5.3 China Online Enterprise Service Healthcare Market Forecast by Value
3.5.4 China Online Consultation Healthcare Market Forecast by Value
3.5.5 China Online Consumer Healthcare Market Forecast by Value
3.6 China Online Healthcare Market by Region
3.7 China Online Pharmacy Market by Segment
3.7.1 China Online Medical Devices Market Forecast by Value
3.7.2 China Online Medical Devices Market Penetration
3.7.3 China Online Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs Market Forecast by Value
3.7.4 China Online Nutrition Products Market Forecast by Value
3.7.5 China Online Nutrition Products Market Penetration
3.7.6 China Online Prescription Market Forecast by Value
3.7.7 China Online Prescription Market Penetration
3.8 China Internet Hospital by Number
3.9 China Internet Hospital by Initiator

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Aging Population
4.1.2 Growing Internet Penetration
4.1.3 Rising Health Expenditure
4.1.4 Growing Need to Provide Better Management for Chronic Diseases
4.1.5 Insurance & Membership Products
4.1.6 Growing Health Awareness
4.1.7 Support from Chinese Government
4.2 Key Trends & Developments
4.2.1 Increased Use Of Online Healthcare Services Among Millennial
4.2.2 Technological Innovations
4.2.3 Increasing Investments from Internet Companies
4.2.4 Popularization of Internet Hospitals
4.3 Challenges
4.3.1 Lack of Motivation
4.3.2 Lack of Confidence

5. Company Profiles
5.1 China Market
5.1.1 Online Pharmacies Market Share - Key Players

6. Company Profiles
6.1 JD.com, Inc.
6.1.1 Business Overview
6.2 Alibaba Group Holding Limited
6.3 Ping An Good Doctor
6.4 WeDoctor
6.5 Miao Health
6.6 DXY.cn

