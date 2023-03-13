China Online Lottery Market to increase by USD 3.67 billion between 2021 and 2026; Growth driven by the increased reach of online lotteries - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online lottery market size in China is forecast to grow by USD 3.67 billion between 2021 and 2026, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increased reach of online lotteries. Online lottery can be played through computer and mobile devices, with a high adoption among young people. In addition, mobile ads, being one of the strongest mediums of advertising, encourage people to try the games online. Moreover, the online sports lottery in China has been driving market growth. For more insights on the market – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Lottery Market in China 2022-2026

Company Profiles

The online lottery market report in China includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Baidu - The company offers lottery services where you can simply select six numbers from 1 to 49.

The company offers lottery services where you can simply select six numbers from 1 to 49. BIT Mining Ltd. - The company offers an online sports lottery service in China .

The company offers an online sports lottery service in . China Sports Lottery Operation and Management Co. Ltd. - The company offers sports lottery services in China and offer four types of lottery.

The company offers sports lottery services in and offer four types of lottery. Gaming China - The company offers a national lottery made for Chinese players everywhere and it is available exclusively online.

The company offers a national lottery made for Chinese players everywhere and it is available exclusively online. QQLotto - The company offers digital animation 4D lottery games using the technologies of the Digital Lottery Draw System.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increased reach of online lottery, high jackpot payouts for winners, and unique marketing techniques in the online lottery segment. However, online scams and negative impacts will hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into lotto, sports, VLT, and scratch card.

By device, the market is segmented into mobile and desktop.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

The lottery market in Mexico is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,537.24 million . High potential ROI is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as security and credibility issues related to lotteries may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . High potential ROI is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as security and credibility issues related to lotteries may impede the market growth. The lottery market in North America is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 50.25 billion . New launches are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as security and credibility issues related to lotteries may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this online lottery market report in China?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the online lottery market size in China and its contribution to the parent market.

and its contribution to the parent market. Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the online lottery market vendors in China .

Online Lottery Market In China Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.67 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.23 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Baidu, BIT Mining Ltd., China Sports Lottery Operation and Management Co. Ltd., Gaming China, QQLotto, SINA Corp., and Zhaoqing Chuangwei Development Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports, ToC & LoE

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06 Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis : Casinos and Gaming

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Services

2.2.4 Marketing and sales

2.2.5 Support activities

2.2.6 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

5.3 Lotto - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Lotto - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Lotto - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Sports - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 VLT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: VLT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: VLT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Scratch card - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Scratch card - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Scratch card - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Device

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 31: Device - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Device

Exhibit 32: Comparison by Device

6.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Desktop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Desktop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Desktop - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Device

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Device

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increased reach of online lottery

8.1.2 High jackpot pay-outs for winners

8.1.3 Unique marketing techniques in online lottery segment

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Online scams and negative impacts

8.2.2 High tax imposed by government and stringent regulations

8.2.3 Competition from casino market

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Introduction of new types of lotteries

8.3.2 Public image enhancement

8.3.3 Advanced technologies

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Baidu

Exhibit 45: Baidu - Overview

Exhibit 46: Baidu - Product and service

Exhibit 47: Baidu - Key offerings

10.4 BIT Mining Ltd.

Exhibit 48: BIT Mining Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 49: BIT Mining Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 50: BIT Mining Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 China Sports Lottery Operation and Management Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 51: China Sports Lottery Operation and Management Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 52: China Sports Lottery Operation and Management Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 53: China Sports Lottery Operation and Management Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Gaming China

Exhibit 54: Gaming China - Overview

Exhibit 55: Gaming China - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Gaming China - Key offerings

10.7 QQLotto

Exhibit 57: QQLotto - Overview

Exhibit 58: QQLotto - Product and service

Exhibit 59: QQLotto - Key offerings

10.8 SINA Corp.

Exhibit 60: SINA Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 61: SINA Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 62: SINA Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Zhaoqing Chuangwei Development Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Zhaoqing Chuangwei Development Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 64: Zhaoqing Chuangwei Development Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Zhaoqing Chuangwei Development Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 66: Currency conversion rates for US$?

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 67: Research Methodology

Exhibit 68: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 69: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 70: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio