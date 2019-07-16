China Ophthalmic Service Market to 2023 by Value, Outpatients, Inpatients, Segment and Sub-Segments, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Ophthalmic Service Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China Ophthalmic Service Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023), provides analysis of the China ophthalmic service market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and value of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by outpatients, inpatients, segment and by sub-segments.

Ophthalmology is the branch which is dedicated to the treatment of eye related diseases with using both medicine and surgical methods. In layman terms, the stream deals with the identification and treatment of eye disorders. Doctors who are professional in the ophthalmology are known as ophthalmologists. Their qualifications include a degree in medicine, along with additional four years of ophthalmology residency training.

There are many eye diseases which are diagnosed and treated under ophthalmology such as cataract, glaucoma, macular degeneration, dry eyes, strabismus, uveitis, proptosis, and many more. Most common eye diseases in China includes mayopia (especially in school going children), glaucoma, and cataract. Other diseases are also prevalent in the region. There are many advantages and disadvantages which are associated with being an ophthalmologists. Advantages such as high demand, minimal stress, private practice opportunities, etc. vs. different disadvantages like expensive education, malpractice insurance and expensive equipment's.

Ophthalmic services the term used to define those services which are provided for the treatment of eyes, from identification, selection of products, till treatment and follow-ups. It covers both routine and urgent cases. There are many eye products which are provided by an ophthalmologist such as eye drops, eye lotion, eye ointment, eye suspensions and contact lens with solution for the treatment of eyes before and after surgery.

China Ophthalmic Service Market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2019-2023). The China ophthalmic service market is supported by various growth drivers, such as growing ageing population, increasing purchasing power, growing eye diseases prevalence, etc. the market faces certain challenges, such as, high cost of surgeries and ophthalmic surgical instruments, lack of ophthalmologists, etc. few new market trends are also provided such as, rapid consolidation between medium and large players, government support, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall China ophthalmic service market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



C-MER Eye Care, Topcon Corporation, ZEISS and Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. are some of the key players operating in the China ophthalmic service market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Ophthalmology: An Overview

2.1.1 Ophthalmology: Meaning

2.1.2 Diseases Diagnosed and Treated by Ophthalmologists

2.1.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Being an Ophthalmologists

2.2 Ophthalmic Services: An Overview

2.2.1 Ophthalmic Services: Meaning

2.2.2 Ophthalmic Products

2.2.3 Requisites for Ophthalmic Preparation



3. China Market Analysis

3.1 China Ophthalmic Service Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 China Ophthalmic Service Market by Value

3.1.2 China Ophthalmic Service Market by Number of Outpatient

3.1.3 China Ophthalmic Service Market by Number of Inpatient

3.2 China Ophthalmic Service Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 China Ophthalmic Service Market by Segment (Public & Private)

3.2.2 China Public Ophthalmic Service Market by Value

3.2.3 China Private Ophthalmic Service Market by Value

3.3 China Private Ophthalmic Service Market: Segment Analysis

3.3.1 China Private Ophthalmic Service Market by Segment (General hospital, Specialty hospital, Clinics and others)

3.3.2 China Specialty Hospital Ophthalmic Service Market by Value

3.3.3 China General Hospital Ophthalmic Service Market by Value

3.3.4 China Clinic Ophthalmic Service Market by Value

3.3.5 China Other Ophthalmic Service Market by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Purchasing Power

4.1.2 Growing Ageing Population

4.1.3 Rising Middle Class

4.1.4 Increasing Myopia Cases

4.1.5 Growing Eye Diseases Prevalence

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 High Cost Of Surgeries And Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments

4.2.2 Lack of Ophthalmologists

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Rapid Consolidation Between Medium And Large Players

4.3.2 Government Support



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 China Ophthalmic Service Market: Player Analysis

5.1.1 China Ophthalmic Service Market Competitive Landscape



6. Company Profiling

6.1 C-MER Eye Care

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategy

6.2 Topcon Corporation

6.3 Zeiss

6.4 Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yq7imy

