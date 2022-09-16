China OTT and Pay TV Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Iqiyi, Tencent Video, Youku Tudou, Mango, Bilibili, China Unicom, BesTV, China Telecom, China Radio TV

News provided by

Research and Markets

Sep 16, 2022, 08:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the converging pay-TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.

The report covers the following:

OTT TV & Video Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
  • SVOD forecasts for Iqiyi, Tencent Video, Youku Tudou, Mango, Bilibili
  • AVOD forecasts for Iqiyi, Tencent Video, Youku Tudou, Mango, Bilibili

Pay TV Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
  • Forecasts for China Unicom, BesTV, China Telecom, China Radio TV

Sample Table of Contents

Population (000)

  • Total households (000)
  • TV households (000)
  • Fixed broadband households (000)
  • Smartphone subscribers (000)
  • Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

  • Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
  • Smartphone subs/Population
  • Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)

  • OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH
  • OTT TV & video HH/TV HH

OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)

  • OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs

Gross OTT TV & video total (000)

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

  • SVOD subs/TVHH
  • SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH
  • SVOD subs/Smartphone users

Net SVOD homes (000)

  • SVOD homes/TVHH
  • SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH
  • SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

TV rental transactions (000)

  • Movie rental transactions (000)
  • Total rental transactions (000)
  • TV download-to-own trans (000)
  • Movie download-to-own trans (000)
  • Total download-to-own trans (000)

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

  • Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)
  • Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)
  • Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)
  • Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)
  • DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)
  • DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)
  • SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
  • OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)

Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)

SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)

Companies Mentioned

  • BesTV
  • Bilibili
  • China Radio TV
  • China Telecom
  • China Unicom
  • Iqiyi
  • Mango
  • Tencent Video
  • Youku Tudou

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ysha60

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Latin America Pay TV Markets Report 2022-2027: IPTV will be the...

Asia Pacific Pay TV Market Report 2022-2027: Market to Add an...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics