China OTT and Pay TV Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Iqiyi, Tencent Video, Youku Tudou, Mango, Bilibili, China Unicom, BesTV, China Telecom, China Radio TV

Sep 16, 2022, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the converging pay-TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.
The report covers the following:
OTT TV & Video Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
- SVOD forecasts for Iqiyi, Tencent Video, Youku Tudou, Mango, Bilibili
- AVOD forecasts for Iqiyi, Tencent Video, Youku Tudou, Mango, Bilibili
Pay TV Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
- Forecasts for China Unicom, BesTV, China Telecom, China Radio TV
Sample Table of Contents
Population (000)
- Total households (000)
- TV households (000)
- Fixed broadband households (000)
- Smartphone subscribers (000)
- Tablet subscribers (000)
TV HH/Total HH
- Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
- Smartphone subs/Population
- Tablet subs/Population
OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)
- OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH
- OTT TV & video HH/TV HH
OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)
- OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs
Gross OTT TV & video total (000)
Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)
- SVOD subs/TVHH
- SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH
- SVOD subs/Smartphone users
Net SVOD homes (000)
- SVOD homes/TVHH
- SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH
- SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes
TV rental transactions (000)
- Movie rental transactions (000)
- Total rental transactions (000)
- TV download-to-own trans (000)
- Movie download-to-own trans (000)
- Total download-to-own trans (000)
Online advertising total (US$ mil.)
AVOD (US$ mil.)
- Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)
- Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)
- Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)
- Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)
- DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)
- DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)
- SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
- OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)
SVOD subscribers by operator (000)
Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)
SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)
Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)
SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)
Companies Mentioned
- BesTV
- Bilibili
- China Radio TV
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Iqiyi
- Mango
- Tencent Video
- Youku Tudou
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ysha60
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article