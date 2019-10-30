China Outdoor Gear Industry Report, 2019-2025 Featuring 7 Global and 15 Chinese Outdoor Gear Companies

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Outdoor Gear Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As people earn more, the pursuit of spiritual growth and health conduces to the thriving outdoor gear market whose size was more than $60 billion (up over 15% YoY) in 2018 and is expected to be worth $67.8 billion in 2019 and at least $100 billion in 2025.

As a major consumer of outdoor gears worldwide, in 2018, China saw total retail sales of outdoor gears edge up 2.1% year on year to RMB24.98 billion (approximately $3.77 billion, at exchange rate: 1 US dollar = 6.6174 yuan), showing a CAGR of 4.0% between 2015 and 2018, far lower than a rate of 29.5% from 2010 to 2014. As the Chinese outdoor gear market levels off, it will sustain an AAGR of 3%-5% during 2019-2025.



In recent years, the Chinese outdoor gear market was characterized as follows:

Segment: Apparel still prevailed in the market, accounting for 45.3% of total outdoor gear sales in 2018; camping equipment and shoes made up over 10%. As consumers know more about outdoor sports and grow mature for the years, tools and apparatus has been developing faster, with a market share of more than 20.0% in 2018; bedsides, these products using new technology offer new improvements, which in turn fuel consumption.

brick-and-mortar retail stores were still a mainstay but grew slowly; e-commerce channels occupied the most, or virtually 41.4% of total sales in 2018, albeit in the smallest number. As mainstream e-commerce platforms cost more and become less competitive, new media platforms begin to come to the fore, or will even be a key stimulus for the growth of e-commerce channels. Competitive pattern: of the roughly 935 outdoor gear brands globally in 2018, Chinese brands swept a combined 52.4%, around 40 percentage points higher than that in 2000. Yet, the dislocation and compatibility among outdoor gear brands in China led to a high and almost unchanged industry concentration, though there had been a surge in number of brands. The collective market share of the top ten Chinese brands hovered at 55% after 2014.

of the roughly 935 outdoor gear brands globally in 2018, Chinese brands swept a combined 52.4%, around 40 percentage points higher than that in 2000. Yet, the dislocation and compatibility among outdoor gear brands in led to a high and almost unchanged industry concentration, though there had been a surge in number of brands. The collective market share of the top ten Chinese brands hovered at 55% after 2014. A steadygrowth in outdoor gear consumers: in 2018, there were 142 million people going in for pan-outdoor sports in China , an increase of 12 million compared with 2013 when 130 million did, with a CAGR of 1.8% from 2013 to 2018.

The popularity of sports items such as cross country running, self-driving trip and skiing will give outdoor gear market a big boost. In 2018, a 9.1% increase in a number of skiers in China contributed to a 25% jump in sales of snowboards. What's more, sales of leisure & camping equipment and outdoor sticks in the country soared by over 60% in 2018.



China Outdoor Gear Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

Outdoor gears (definition, classification, etc.)

Global outdoor gear market (size, number of consumers, consumption structure, main regional markets ( Europe , USA and South Korea ))

, and )) Chinese outdoor gear market (environment, characteristics and trends)

Chinese outdoor gear market (development history, size, sales channel, brand composition, business model, etc.)

Major outdoor gear market segments (apparel, shoes, backpacks, equipment, etc.) (size, brands, development trends, etc.)

7 global and 15 Chinese outdoor gear companies (operation, revenue structure, outdoor gear business, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Outdoor Gear

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification



2. Development of Foreign Outdoor Gear Industry

2.1 Status Quo

2.1.1 Consumers

2.1.2 Sales Structure

2.2 Major Countries/Regions

2.2.1 Europe

2.2.2 America

2.2.3 South Korea

2.3 Key Brands



3. China Outdoor Sports Industry

3.1 Status Quo

3.1.1 Market Size

3.1.2 Drivers

3.2 Development Features

3.3 Development Trends



4. Development of China Outdoor Gear Industry

4.1 Status Quo

4.1.1 Development Stages

4.1.2 Market Size

4.1.3 Sales Channels

4.1.4 Brands

4.1.5 Products

4.2 Business Model

4.3 Competitive Landscape

4.3.1 Brand Competition

4.3.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.4 Trend and Forecast

4.4.1 Trend

4.4.2 Forecast



5. Chinese Market of Main Outdoor Supplies

5.1 Apparel

5.1.1 Market Size

5.1.2 Development Trend

5.2 Footwear

5.2.1 Market Size

5.2.2 Key Brands

5.2.3 Development Trends

5.3 Backpack

5.3.1 Market Size

5.3.2 Key Brands

5.3.3 Development Trends

5.4 Outdoor Equipment

5.4.1 Market Size

5.4.2 Tent

5.4.3 Sleeping Bag



6. Major Foreign Companies

6.1 Columbia Sportswear

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Revenue Structure

6.1.4 Gross Margin

6.1.5 Sales Channels

6.1.6 Development in China

6.2 VF Corporation

6.3 Lafuma

6.4 Clarus

6.5 Newell Brands

6.6 Jack Wolfskin

6.7 Amer sports



7. Major Domestic Companies

7.1 Toread

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Operation

7.1.3 Revenue Structure

7.1.4 Gross Margin

7.1.5 Outdoor Gear Business

7.1.6 R&D

7.1.7 Development Strategy

7.2 Sanfo

7.3 Comefly

7.4 Kolumb

7.5 Challenge

7.6 Beaume

7.7 3UNUSUL

7.8 Changhua Outdoor

7.9 FX Outdoor

7.10 Others

7.10.1 Arctos

7.10.2 Camel

7.10.3 KAILAS

7.10.4 B.C. Sports Products

7.10.5 SCALER

7.10.6 Peak Sport

