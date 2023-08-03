China Passenger Car Mobile Phone Wireless Charging Research Report 2023-2026 Featuring 10 Domestic Vendors and 9 International Vendors

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Passenger Car Mobile Phone Wireless Charging Research Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Technology Trend: Qi2 Standard



The automotive mobile phone wireless charging module is an integrated device that uses wireless charging technology to charge a mobile phone in the vehicle. The mainstream wireless charging technologies include electromagnetic induction, electromagnetic resonance and electric field coupling.

At present, mainstream mobile phone wireless charging solutions use electromagnetic induction technology to charge a mobile phone as per the Qi Standard created by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). Since 2017, electromagnetic resonance-based mobile phone wireless charging solutions have appeared on the market, but their application scope is far narrower than electromagnetic induction-based ones.



The automotive mobile phone wireless charging modules has been a standard configuration for most mid-to-high-end models. It is often installed near the center console in line with the Qi Standard, with the general charging power range of 5W-15W. To improve the charging efficiency, some models cooperate with mobile phone vendors (Xiaomi, Huawei, OPPO, Apple, etc.) and adopt private protocols with the charging power ranging at 40W-50W. In the future, more models will be equipped with high-power wireless charging modules, and wireless charging solutions for continuous and stable charging during driving.



Following the launch of the logo of the Qi2 in January 2023, the WPC released the Qi2 Standard in April, with corresponding adjustments to the certification for mainstream automotive mobile phone wireless charging modules. The WPC developed Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), a magnetic attraction feature added to wireless charging modules.



Competitive landscape: there is still scope for localization.



Foreign vendors like NXP and Renesas Electronics can design automotive mobile phone wireless charging solutions and provide chip products.

Chinese vendors such as InvisPower, ADAYO and Sunway Communication can manufacture modules and provide automotive wireless charging solutions leveraging the key components from foreign vendors, such as NXP's main control chip, TI's voltage regulator chip, and AOS' MOS tube. The widely used wireless charging chip solutions in China are those from ConvenientPower and Southchip.



NXP



Among NXP's main wireless charging solutions, WCT-15WTXAUTO and WCT-5WTXAUTO are the most widely used, with respective power of 15W and 5W. The platforms are specially designed for AUTOSAR-compliant automotive wireless charging application. They use automotive-grade components, and AUTOSAR software and drivers, and conform to the latest Qi Standard.



Among multiple MCUs, the MWCT1x1xA family is the most popular, for example, in the MWCT1213A solution, the system supports dual-channel transmitter control and manages overall system state, with the power of 15W.



Strategy of automakers: pursue high-power solutions and independently develop heat dissipation technology



At present, the Qi Standard-certified electromagnetic induction charging solutions are the mainstream automotive mobile phone wireless charging solutions. In terms of structure, SOC solutions with built-in full-bridge MCUs and built-in power tubes have a serious problem of heating.



The mainstream automotive mobile phone wireless charging solutions have the following three shortcomings: 1. Severe heating problem; 2. Slow charging and low module transmitting power; 3. Vulnerable to interference, e.g., metal and NFC key.



To solve the above problems, OEMs have begun to independently develop corresponding technical solutions. They have developed such technologies as air cooling, intelligent voice prompt, NFC integration, and detachable wireless charging modules.



The wireless charging board of Li L series models (L7-L9) lies in the center console, and is supplied by Luxshare Precision. It features slow charging, adopts the Qi Standard and supports both Android and Apple phones. The charging power of Android phones is 50W. In 2022, Li L series introduced the MFM-certified MagSafe wireless charging board, raising the charging power of Apple phones to 15W.



In the IM L7, the intelligent lifting wireless charging panel uses the gravity sensing function to detect the mobile phone completely placed on the module, then automatically tilts and sinks before the system starts charging; when a non-metallic device is placed on it, the panel will remain still.



