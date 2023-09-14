China Passenger Vehicle OEMs' Global Expansion Strategies Report 2017-2022 & 2023-2030 Featuring BYD, Nio, SAIC, and Chery

14 Sep, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chinese Passenger Vehicle OEMs' Global Expansion Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service outlines the global expansion strategies of Chinese passenger vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), focusing particularly on China's exports to overseas markets and production capabilities in offshore locations.
China's automotive industry, including Chinese OEMs, has been witnessing rapid electric vehicle (EV) sales, aligned with the Mega Trend of global electric powertrain adoption. 2022 was a particularly high-growth year for the Chinese automotive industry.
Factors like the Paris Agreement, global environmental goals, and corresponding zero-emission targets will continue to boost market demand for EVs, driving more countries to increase EV adoption. As one of the major contributors to the development of EVs, the growth opportunities for Chinese OEMs will continue to increase.
The automotive value chain, production, dealerships, distribution, and aftermarket services of Chinese OEMs in overseas markets will witness further advancements. Moreover, collaborations and partnerships will continue to strengthen the global expansion strategies of Chinese OEMs.
The study provides a snapshot of the export market, covering export volume, average export price, export segment by powertrain, export share by OEMs, and major exporting countries. The study also covers the brand strategies and key insights of Chinese OEMs in markets in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and India, along with the regulatory policies and tax incentives in specific regions.
It benchmarks key Chinese OEMs entering different markets and provides region-wise case studies, identifying the factors restraining and driving the market growth.
Key Features
- To provide a tactical overview of the export strategies of Chinese PV OEMs and analyze the impact on export sales
- To offer in-depth export forecasts for select Chinese PV OEMs for 2017 and 2025
- To assess the opportunities for Chinese OEMs looking at overseas markets
- To provide a brief understanding of the changes in the competitive landscape and the implications of these changes in the short and the medium terms
- To outline the international dealership strategies of Chinese PV OEMs and offer an overview of the chief regions for export activities
- To determine the key success factors of Chinese PV OEMs in export markets
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Chinese Passenger Vehicle (PV) Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Question This Study Will Answer
3. Chinese PV Export Market
- PV Export Market Overview
- Top PV Export Regions and Countries
- PV Export Market by Powertrain
- Competitive Environment
- PV OEMs Export Market Share
- SWOT Analysis
4. Chinese PV OEMs' Global Expansion Strategies
- Snapshot of International Operations
- Top Growth Strategies of Key OEMs
- Key Partnerships
- Case Study - Chery's Export Activities
5. Chinese PV OEMs' Branding Strategies
- Branding Strategies
- Key Market Forces Drive Chinese OEMs to Apply Multi-brand Strategies
- Case Study - The Chinese Government's Key Policies and Tax Incentives
- Case Study - Route to Initial Public Offering (IPO)
- Case Study - EV Equity Investment
- Case Study - ASEAN Governments' Key Policies and Tax Incentives
6. Chinese PV Export Market-Forecast to 2030
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumptions
7. Chinese PV Export Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
8. Chinese PV OEMs' Overseas Expansion - Asia-Pacific
- Key Penetration Countries
- Benchmarking of Chinese OEMs Entering the Asia-Pacific
- Key Strategies
- Key Insights
- Case Study - BYD's Successful Entry into the Japanese Market
9. Chinese PV OEMs' Overseas Expansion - Europe
- Key Penetration Countries
- Benchmarking of Chinese OEMs Entering Europe
- Key Strategies
- Key Insights
- Case Study - Nio's Successful Entry into the European Market
10. Chinese PV OEMs' Overseas Expansion-Middle East
- Key Penetration Countries
- Benchmarking of Chinese OEMs Entering the Middle East
- Key Strategies
- Key Insights
- Case Study - SAIC's Successful Entry into the Middle Eastern Market
11. Chinese PV OEMs' Overseas Expansion-North America
- Key Penetration Countries
- Benchmarking of Chinese OEMs Entering North America
- Key Strategies
- Key Insights
- Case Study - SAIC's Successfully Entry into the Mexican Market
12. Chinese PV OEMs' Overseas Expansion-South America
- Key Penetration Countries
- Benchmarking of Chinese OEMs Entering South America
- Key Strategies
- Key Insights
- Case Study - Chery's Successful Entrance into the South American Market
13. Chinese PV OEMs' Overseas Expansion-India
- Key Penetration Countries
- Benchmarking of Chinese OEMs Entering India
- Key Strategies
- Case Study - SAIC's Successful Entrance into the Indian Market
14. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Electrification, Global Environmental Protection, and Zero-emission Goals
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Integration of the Automotive Value Chain
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Improved Technical Competitiveness and Transformation to Intelligent Vehicles
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Regulatory Preferences and Local Demand
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Branding Strategy
15. Appendix
- Table of Acronyms Used
16. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8j8wvz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article