China Passenger Vehicle OEMs' Global Expansion Strategies Report 2017-2022 & 2023-2030 Featuring BYD, Nio, SAIC, and Chery

This research service outlines the global expansion strategies of Chinese passenger vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), focusing particularly on China's exports to overseas markets and production capabilities in offshore locations.

China's automotive industry, including Chinese OEMs, has been witnessing rapid electric vehicle (EV) sales, aligned with the Mega Trend of global electric powertrain adoption. 2022 was a particularly high-growth year for the Chinese automotive industry.

Factors like the Paris Agreement, global environmental goals, and corresponding zero-emission targets will continue to boost market demand for EVs, driving more countries to increase EV adoption. As one of the major contributors to the development of EVs, the growth opportunities for Chinese OEMs will continue to increase.

The automotive value chain, production, dealerships, distribution, and aftermarket services of Chinese OEMs in overseas markets will witness further advancements. Moreover, collaborations and partnerships will continue to strengthen the global expansion strategies of Chinese OEMs.



The study provides a snapshot of the export market, covering export volume, average export price, export segment by powertrain, export share by OEMs, and major exporting countries. The study also covers the brand strategies and key insights of Chinese OEMs in markets in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and India, along with the regulatory policies and tax incentives in specific regions.

It benchmarks key Chinese OEMs entering different markets and provides region-wise case studies, identifying the factors restraining and driving the market growth.



Key Features

To provide a tactical overview of the export strategies of Chinese PV OEMs and analyze the impact on export sales

To offer in-depth export forecasts for select Chinese PV OEMs for 2017 and 2025

To assess the opportunities for Chinese OEMs looking at overseas markets

To provide a brief understanding of the changes in the competitive landscape and the implications of these changes in the short and the medium terms

To outline the international dealership strategies of Chinese PV OEMs and offer an overview of the chief regions for export activities

To determine the key success factors of Chinese PV OEMs in export markets

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Chinese Passenger Vehicle (PV) Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Question This Study Will Answer

3. Chinese PV Export Market

PV Export Market Overview

Top PV Export Regions and Countries

PV Export Market by Powertrain

Competitive Environment

PV OEMs Export Market Share

SWOT Analysis

4. Chinese PV OEMs' Global Expansion Strategies

Snapshot of International Operations

Top Growth Strategies of Key OEMs

Key Partnerships

Case Study - Chery's Export Activities

5. Chinese PV OEMs' Branding Strategies

Branding Strategies

Key Market Forces Drive Chinese OEMs to Apply Multi-brand Strategies

Case Study - The Chinese Government's Key Policies and Tax Incentives

Case Study - Route to Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Case Study - EV Equity Investment

Case Study - ASEAN Governments' Key Policies and Tax Incentives

6. Chinese PV Export Market-Forecast to 2030

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

7. Chinese PV Export Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecast Analysis

8. Chinese PV OEMs' Overseas Expansion - Asia-Pacific

Key Penetration Countries

Benchmarking of Chinese OEMs Entering the Asia-Pacific

Key Strategies

Key Insights

Case Study - BYD's Successful Entry into the Japanese Market

9. Chinese PV OEMs' Overseas Expansion - Europe

Key Penetration Countries

Benchmarking of Chinese OEMs Entering Europe

Key Strategies

Key Insights

Case Study - Nio's Successful Entry into the European Market

10. Chinese PV OEMs' Overseas Expansion-Middle East

Key Penetration Countries

Benchmarking of Chinese OEMs Entering the Middle East

Key Strategies

Key Insights

Case Study - SAIC's Successful Entry into the Middle Eastern Market

11. Chinese PV OEMs' Overseas Expansion-North America

Key Penetration Countries

Benchmarking of Chinese OEMs Entering North America

Key Strategies

Key Insights

Case Study - SAIC's Successfully Entry into the Mexican Market

12. Chinese PV OEMs' Overseas Expansion-South America

Key Penetration Countries

Benchmarking of Chinese OEMs Entering South America

Key Strategies

Key Insights

Case Study - Chery's Successful Entrance into the South American Market

13. Chinese PV OEMs' Overseas Expansion-India

Key Penetration Countries

Benchmarking of Chinese OEMs Entering India

Key Strategies

Case Study - SAIC's Successful Entrance into the Indian Market

14. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Electrification, Global Environmental Protection, and Zero-emission Goals

Growth Opportunity 2 - Integration of the Automotive Value Chain

Growth Opportunity 3 - Improved Technical Competitiveness and Transformation to Intelligent Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 4 - Regulatory Preferences and Local Demand

Growth Opportunity 5 - Branding Strategy

15. Appendix

Table of Acronyms Used

16. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

