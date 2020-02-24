China PC Online Games Market - Revenue Set to Reach $16 billion by 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China PC Online Games" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PC online games market in China accounts for more than half of PC online games revenue in the world. Foreign games were 60% of China's revenue in 2018 so clearly the China market deserves the attention of games companies worldwide. For PC hardware and components makers, China is a significant opportunity for computers, chips and accessories, both for home use and in the country's internet cafes. The report includes analysis on where that growth will come from, which segments are hot now and growing, and what the impact on the holistic games industry will be.

What's included in this report:

A comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2023 by games segment

Qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, behavior, and usage for PC online games, hardware, and accessories

Growth drivers and trends

Games to watch

Esports

Game publishers and operators

PC hardware and accessories

Icafes

Free to Play, Buy to Play and Subscription games

PC Client Games, PC Webgames, PC Casual Games, Steam, WeGame, Epic Games Store

Regulations and game licenses

Analysis of proprietary survey of Chinese gamers

93 slides with more than 50 data exhibits

Key takeaways from the analysis:

China is the largest and most important market for PC online games, accounting for more than half of PC online games revenue worldwide.

is the largest and most important market for PC online games, accounting for more than half of PC online games revenue worldwide. China domestic PC online game revenue was $15.21 billion in 2018. Revenue is forecast to remain impressive, reaching $16 billion by 2023.

domestic PC online game revenue was in 2018. Revenue is forecast to remain impressive, reaching by 2023. There were 312.4 million PC online gamers in 2018 and 79.7 million of them spend money in games. The number of PC online gamers is projected to reach 354 million in 2023. (More than the population of the entire United States ).

). Tencent and NetEase remained the Top 2 game publishers in China , and foreign developed games comprised about 60% of total revenue in the market.

and NetEase remained the Top 2 game publishers in , and foreign developed games comprised about 60% of total revenue in the market. China's 138,000 internet cafes are a very important part of Chinese online gaming, even more important for gamers engaged with esports.

138,000 internet cafes are a very important part of Chinese online gaming, even more important for gamers engaged with esports. Esports is currently the most important long-term driver of growth for the PC online games market. Esports game revenue was $6.3 billion in 2018, up 11.1% YoY and accounting for 41.4% of total PC online games revenue. Esports game revenue is projected reach $9.5 billion in 2023, accounting for 59.4% of PC online games revenue.

in 2018, up 11.1% YoY and accounting for 41.4% of total PC online games revenue. Esports game revenue is projected reach in 2023, accounting for 59.4% of PC online games revenue. Despite a temporary game licensing freeze and the introduction of new regulations under a new regulator, the State Administration of Press and Publication (SAPP), Chinese gamers kept up their consumption of PC games.

Game licensing resumed in December 2018 . A clear regulatory process was outlined in April 2019 , domestic and foreign games have been licensed, and the 12-month regulatory reform seems to have finished. It is a positive sign for all developers and publishers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Size and Forecast

3. PC Online Games Market Trends

4. Esports

5. Games to Watch

6. PC Game Publishers and Operators

7. PC Gamer Insights

8. PC Hardware and Accessories

9. Internet Cafes

10. Regulations and Game Licenses

11. Appendix

